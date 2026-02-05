News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/5 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reigns-Punk segment, Brody King’s quick win over MJF, Ciampa’s TNT Title win, anti-ICE chants at Dynamite, Impact (79 min.)

February 5, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • The big media reaction to the “F— Ice!” Chant at Dynamite last night
  • A review of a strong Collision including Tommaso Ciampa’s TNT Title win
  • A review of AEW Dynamite including MJF vs. Brody King
  • A review of last weekend’s UFC event and a look ahead
  • A review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown before the Royal Rumble
  • A review of WWE Raw including the big Roman Reigns-C.M Punk segment
  • A review of NXT
  • Notes on TNA Impact’s third AMC episode with the Feast or Fired reveal

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025