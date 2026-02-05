VIP PODCAST 2/5 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reigns-Punk segment, Brody King’s quick win over MJF, Ciampa’s TNT Title win, anti-ICE chants at Dynamite, Impact (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

The big media reaction to the “F— Ice!” Chant at Dynamite last night

A review of a strong Collision including Tommaso Ciampa’s TNT Title win

A review of AEW Dynamite including MJF vs. Brody King

A review of last weekend’s UFC event and a look ahead

A review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown before the Royal Rumble

A review of WWE Raw including the big Roman Reigns-C.M Punk segment

A review of NXT

Notes on TNA Impact’s third AMC episode with the Feast or Fired reveal

