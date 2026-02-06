FREE PODCAST 2/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Tomasso Ciampa winning TNT Championship in debut, MJF and Seth Rollins cross paths at Radio Row, AJ Styles speculation, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Friday morning greeting – Joel and Greg catch up on the week with typical routine status updates.

(00:52) Super Bowl week Radio Row

(07:50) AJ Styles speculation

(14:42) Chris Jericho update

(15:30) Tommaso Ciampa defeats Mark Briscoe for TNT title

(18:42) AEW’s improved booking unpredictability – Andrade beating Kenny, Brody King getting strong showings, not predictable outcomes; Continental Classic upsets built other stars; keeps audiences guessing instead of ceiling limitations.

(20:44) Don Callis Family vs Death Riders

(25:58) Will Ospreay injury update video package

(27:36) Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm mixed tag continuation

(29:44) Gabe Kidd body bag attack production truck angle

(36:24) Hangman vs Mark Davis

(38:33) Andrade beats Kenny Omega after distraction

(42:51) Women’s tag title match eliminator

(44:16) Ricochet defeats Jack Perry

(45:43) Brody King quick finish title eliminator vs MJF

(59:56) Upcoming shows

(01:04:36) Emails and Trivia

