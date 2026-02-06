News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Tomasso Ciampa winning TNT Championship in debut, MJF and Seth Rollins cross paths at Radio Row, AJ Styles speculation, more (94 min.)

February 6, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • (00:00) Friday morning greeting – Joel and Greg catch up on the week with typical routine status updates.
  • (00:52) Super Bowl week Radio Row
  • (07:50) AJ Styles speculation
  • (14:42) Chris Jericho update
  • (15:30) Tommaso Ciampa defeats Mark Briscoe for TNT title
  • (18:42) AEW’s improved booking unpredictability – Andrade beating Kenny, Brody King getting strong showings, not predictable outcomes; Continental Classic upsets built other stars; keeps audiences guessing instead of ceiling limitations.
  • (20:44) Don Callis Family vs Death Riders
  • (25:58) Will Ospreay injury update video package
  • (27:36) Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm mixed tag continuation
  • (29:44) Gabe Kidd body bag attack production truck angle
  • (36:24) Hangman vs Mark Davis
  • (38:33) Andrade beats Kenny Omega after distraction
  • (42:51) Women’s tag title match eliminator
  • (44:16) Ricochet defeats Jack Perry
  • (45:43) Brody King quick finish title eliminator vs MJF
  • (59:56) Upcoming shows
  • (01:04:36) Emails and Trivia

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

