FREE PODCAST 2/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Tomasso Ciampa winning TNT Championship in debut, MJF and Seth Rollins cross paths at Radio Row, AJ Styles speculation, more (94 min.)

In this week's episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- (00:00) Friday morning greeting – Joel and Greg catch up on the week with typical routine status updates.
- (00:52) Super Bowl week Radio Row
- (07:50) AJ Styles speculation
- (14:42) Chris Jericho update
- (15:30) Tommaso Ciampa defeats Mark Briscoe for TNT title
- (18:42) AEW’s improved booking unpredictability – Andrade beating Kenny, Brody King getting strong showings, not predictable outcomes; Continental Classic upsets built other stars; keeps audiences guessing instead of ceiling limitations.
- (20:44) Don Callis Family vs Death Riders
- (25:58) Will Ospreay injury update video package
- (27:36) Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm mixed tag continuation
- (29:44) Gabe Kidd body bag attack production truck angle
- (36:24) Hangman vs Mark Davis
- (38:33) Andrade beats Kenny Omega after distraction
- (42:51) Women’s tag title match eliminator
- (44:16) Ricochet defeats Jack Perry
- (45:43) Brody King quick finish title eliminator vs MJF
- (59:56) Upcoming shows
- (01:04:36) Emails and Trivia
