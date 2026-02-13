NJPW NEW BEGINNING IN OSAKA REPORT (2/11): Radican’s results and analysis of Tsuji vs Lee, Knockout Brothers vs Umino & Uemura, Wolf vs Narita

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW NEW BEGINNING OSAKA REPORT

FEBRUARY 11, 2026

EDION ARENA OSAKA

OSAKA, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Announcers: Walker Stewart, Chris Charlton

PRE SHOW

(a) TOGI MAKABE & TORU YANO vs. SHOMA KATO & KATSUYA MURASHIMA

Makabe pinning Murashima with the King Kong Knee Drop.

Murashima got a nice ovation after the match over to send him off on his excursion.

WINNERS: Togi Makabe & Toru Yano at 9:18.

MAIN CARD

They did a 10-bell salute for former IWGP Hvt. Champion Tadao Yasuda, who died last weekend. Hontai came out and surrounded the ring for the ceremony.

(1) HIROMU TAKAHASHI & TAIJI ISHIMORI vs. TUE (Francesco Akira & Jakob Austin Young) – Hiromu Takahashi Sendoff match

This seemed more like a goodbye for now than a farewell match with Takahashi’s wrist tape reading “See you later New Japan.”Ishimori isolated Young late. He ended up submitted Young with the Bone Lock.

WINNERS: Ishimori & Takahashi via submission at 9:40.

Akira attacked Takahashi from behind while he was saying goodbye to the fans after the match. He put a chair around Takahasi’s neck and was about to smash him with another chair, but Robbie X made the save. Takahashi bowed to the crowd and waved before leaving the ring.

(2) UNITED EMPIRE (Great-O-Khan & Henare) vs. The War Dragons (Drilla Maloney & Shingo Takagi)

United Empire jumped their opponents when they went to bump fists. The announcers said Maloney and Takagi were not 100% going into the match. They went back and forth and then War Dragon took control down the stretch. Maloney and Shingo hit their tandem War Dragon finish on Henare for the win.

WINNERS: War Dragons at 9:24. (***)

After the match, Maloney got on the mic and announced he had signed a new contract with NJPW, Takagi looked surprised. The fans applauded the announcement. Maloney then announced he would be in the NJPW Cup, which begins on March 9.

Takagi got on the mic and said they would keep fighting here in this ring.

(3) YOSHI-HASHI & HIROOKI GOTO & BOLTIN OLEG vs. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa – NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship match

Oiwa got isolated and TMDK worked well in tandem to keep him grounded while also keeping his partners at bay. Hashi got the tag from Goto and went at it with Sabre. He eventually turned Sabre inside out with a clothesline and both men were down.

Jackson and Oleg went at it and had some fun big man exchanges, but nothing like their recent preview match. Jackson got isolated and took a triple team Shoto Splash and it was good for the win.

WINNERS: Oleg & Goto & Hashi at 12;20 to retain the NEVER Openweight Six man Tag Team Championship. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: the action was good, but unspectacular.)

(4) GABE KIDD VS. ANDRADE EL IDOLO – IWGP Global Hvt. Championship #1 Contender’s match

The winner of this match faces Tsuji for the title later this month at The New Beginning USA PPV in New Jersey.

Kidd caught Andrade with a big powerbomb after Andrade hit the Tramquilo pose in the ropes. Kidd hit the ropes to a dive and ended up hitting the Tranquilo pose instead. He then ran around the ring and booted the crap out of Andrade. They had some great exchanges with Andrade countering a superplex and narrowly missing a double stomp off the top on Kidd, who was hung up in the ropes.

They went at it on the apron and and Andrade sliced Kidd down onto the apron. Andrade then hit a corkscrew dive to the floor. They ended up trading slaps in the middle of the ring. Kidd eventually sent Andrade into the corner and decked him with a lariat. Kidd blocked an DM attempt and hit a piledriver.Kidd missed a knee strike and Andrade faked a kick and hit a spinning elbow. He followed up with the DM for the win. What a crazy elbow strike from Andrade to set up the finish!

WINNER: Andrade El Idolo at 14:23 to become the #1 Contender for the Global Hvt. Championship. (****1/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a really good showing for Kidd, who went toe-to-toe with Andrade inside the ring for the majority of the match doing hard-hitting and technical wrestling exchanges inside the ring.

The timing and execution of their exchanges was so precise. This was just marvelous work and pacing from both men. The match seems to be missing something to take it to the next level, but it wasn’t far off from going into that next gear with a little more time.)

(4) CALLUM NEWMAN vs. DAVID FINLAY (w/Gedo)

Newman and Finlay charged at each other and traded blows before going out into the crowd to continue their fight. They brawled to the back of the venue. The announcers mentioned that Newman is the same age as Finlay was when he started in NJPW. Finlay hit some big clotheslines on Newman in the corner before tossing him across the ring. They went back to the floor and Finlay suplexed him onto the apron. Zane Jay tried to get involved, but Finlay avoided his attack and tossed him aside.

Back inside the ring, Finlay hit a Dominator for a two count. Finlay hit a buckle bomb and Newman fired back with a shotgun drop kick. Finlay no-sold it and hit a hidden blade! Then he hit a jackknife powerbomb for a two count. What a sequence! Newman blocked an Overkill attempt and they traded blows. Newman hit a big forearm and Finlay crumpled.

Newman countered Finlay and hit Overkill and Excalibur. Finlay flipped off Newman while on his knees. Newman measured him and hit a big clothesline. Newman hit Prince’s Curse and dragged Finlay to the middle of the ring where he got the three count.

WINNER: Callum Newman at 13:53. (****)

The venue was quiet after Newman won. He left and Finlay dragged himself to his feet. He bowed to the crowd and appeared emotional. He shared a long hug with Gedo. He went to ringside and bowed to Takahashi. Finlay walked up to the video board that was showing the NJPW logo and touched it. He said he still runs this s—t before heading to the back.

(Radican’s Analysis: This was really good and it seemed on the way to being incredible until Newman just turned the corner on Finlay late and put him away without much a fight. This appeared to be a goodbye from Finlay, although they could certainly play it another way. The way he lost the match and acted afterwards certainly seemed to indicate change is coming for him. This was a huge win for Newman, who has really stepped up over the last year and got better and better over the last year. He was great in this match.)

Hiroshi Tanahashi came out and announced with the success of Wrestle Kingdom 20 on TV last month in Japan, the Dominion PPV on June 14 would also air on TV Asahi.

(5) AARON WOLF vs. REN NARITA – NEVER Openweight Championship match

Wolf was attacked by HOT as he made his entrance. He got tossed into the ring and of course the ref rang the bell. Wolf accidentally bumped the ref hitting a move on Narita. HOT ran back into the ring and Wolf fended them off briefly, but the numbers game overwhelmed him.

Togo ran in and choked Wolf. Narita hit Hell’s Guillotine off the top and it was good for the win. Ridiculous.

WINNER: Ren Narita at 2:08 to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion.

After the match, HOT attacked Wolf again before help came from the back.

(Radicans Analysis: This was a terrible reversal after Wolf had such a strong debut at WK last month. Awful and puzzling booking.)

(6) THE KNOCKOUT BROTHERS (Yuto-Ice & Oskar) vs. YUYA UEMURA & SHOTA UMINO – IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

The KO Brothers stormed to the ring and both team went at it right away. Umino turned the tide on Oskar in the ring. He nailed him with a DDT on the apron. Yuto ran in to help, but Umino took care of him as well. Umino had control in the ring over Oskar, but Yuto ran in to help. The action broke down and Oskar hit a big slam and then dropped an elbow for a two count on Umino.

Umino countered a hellavator into a DDT on Oskar. Uemura and Yuto tagged in and went at it with Uemura going after his arm. Uemura and Yuto knocked their opponents off the apron at the same time. WOW! They fired up and went at it alone in the ring.

They built up to some great sequences late in the match. Yuto hit a huge PK on Oskar. Umino ran into the rings to help. The action broke down and Oskar got Uemura in the hangman’s choke, but he escaped. He countered and nearly rolled him up for the win. He then hit a German with a bridge in Oskar for a near fall. Yuto finally got into the ring and Oskar whipped Uemura right into a knee to the head. They then hit the KOB on Uemura for the win.

WINNERS: KO Brothers at 19:37 to retain the IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship. (****3/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was one hell of a tag match from bell to bell. The action was incredible and Yuto was a madman with his offense. I don’t know where Uemura and Umino go from here after taking the loss. The Knockout Brothers are now 3-0 against them now and I’m not sure they’re going to get another shot at Oskar and Yuta, but they should. The hatred between these teams felt real during the match. Go out of your way to watch this one.)

The lights went out and The Demand was on the screen. Ricochet challenged Taiji Ishimori to a match match for the AEW National Championship at New Beginning USA. Gates of Agony then challenged Knockout Brothers for the tag titles at New Beginning USA.

Yuto got on the mic and said they’re going to New Jersey to play, make money, and get high. They said the match would take place at New Beginning USA.

(7) YOTA TSUJI vs. JAKE LEE – IWGP Hvt. Championship match

Lee ducked a kick laughed at Tsuji. Lee went to the floor and Tsuji caught him by surprise with a suicide dive. Lee put a glove on before fish hooking Tsuji while making noises like a motor. Lee caught Tsuji with a kick and danced like Pennywise the Clown from “It.” Tsuji got some offense in and went after Lee’s back and mid-section, but Lee caught him with a DDT.

Tsuji wasn’t down for long, as he countered Lee on the apron and slammed his leg into it. They traded strikes and Tsuji got the upper hand after going for his mid-section. Tsuji went for the Marlow Stomp, but Lee countered him and hit a belly to back superplex. Tsuji blocked a face break and charged at Lee a short time later only to eat a big boot and both men were down as the fans fired up.

Tsuji charged at Lee and ate the giant killing knee. Lee ducked a charge and hit a big knee to Tsuji’s chest. Lee got a front choke. He let it go and hit another big knee. He grabbed the choke again, but had to let go due to the damage Tsuji had inflicted to his knee during the match. Tsuji fired back and went for the Gene Blaster again, but he ate a big knee to the chest and a choke slam for a two count.

He shook off a kick from Lee and hit a Gene Blaster for a near fall. Lee no sold a par or curb stomps and got up a laughed and ran around the ring. Tsuji caught him with a knee and Lee shook it off and danced around some more. Lee caught Tsuji with a knee, but Tsuji shook it off and hit the Gene Blaster and it was good for the win.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji 23:40 to retain the IWGP Hvt, Championship. (****)

(Radian’s Analysis: Lee was really good at portraying his character from the start to the finish of the match. When he’s out in front of the crowd, he never broke character even after losing. Tsuji went after Lee and targeted his knee to make it hard for him to capitalize on his powerful kicks that he uses to finish opponents throughout the match.

Lee went after Tsuji’s chest with knees throughout the match to soften him up for his finish, but it was Tsuji’s work on multiple limbs that paid off in the end. I’m looking forward to seeing more out of Jake Lee in the future.)

Hiroshi Tanahashi presented Tsuji with the IWGP Hvt. Championship after the match.

Tsuji cut a promo and told Lee he looked forward to facing him again in the future. He cut a passionate promo about how the wrestlers in NJPW express their lives in the ring. He said he wants the lion mark to shine brighter. He said he will protect NJPW. He said he wants the fans to be in line with him. The fans chanted his name.

He began to celebrate and confetti came down to the ring, but he stopped and got back on the mic and called Unbound Co.i to the ring. David Finlay and Gabe Kidd did not come to the ring. He asked Takahashi to come join them from the commentary booth. He told Takahashi that he has his support.

Takahashi got on the mic and said maybe he could speak his mind. He said he wants to be the Jr. Hvt. champion and challenge for the IWGP Hvt. Championship in the main event. He said he doesn’t think he can do it right now and he hates that. He said with no regrets, he can leave NJPW for now. He said this isn’t goodbye, it’s see you later. Yuto broke down and cried and was comforted by Takahashi. Takahashi posed with Unbound Company for pictures and selfies before he was left alone in the ring to say goodbye to the fans to close the show.

