AEW GRAND SLAM AUSTRALIA PRIMER: J.B.’s full preview of each match with predictions including MJF vs. Brody, Hair Match, Hangman vs. Andrade

AEW GRAND SLAM AUSTRALIA

FEBRUARY 14, 2026

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

AIRING LIVE ON TNT & HBO MAX

Orange Cassidy & Toni Storm vs. Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir) – Mixed tornado tag team match – The loser of the fall must have their head shaved bald

Preview: The Conglomeration has been feuding with the Death Riders for months now and, as Storm started feuding with Shafir, it only made sense to combine forces. The loser losing their hair stipulation is also a perfect fit because it could seemingly work in kayfabe for any wrestler and their character in this match – making it that much more unpredictable (in a good way).

Prediction: Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir) defeat Orange Cassidy & Toni Storm – Moxley pins Cassidy (Cassidy shaves his head)

Of all the characters in this match – I think it works for Cassidy to lose his hair the most. It can play into his comedy midcard act, not really hurting his character. The second most likely is Shafir who could be the bald, badass woman killer. Storm would be down to do it but it wouldn’t really work for her gimmick and it wouldn’t really do much for Mox, one way or the other.

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Andrade El Ídolo (with Don Callis) – The winner will receive an AEW World Championship match at Revolution

Preview: Hangman and Andrade have been integral parts of the tapestry that has been the AEW Men’s World Title scene since MJF won the title at Worlds End in late December. They’ve beaten high-level competition along the way, both are deserving and have been on an inevitable crash course to facing one another in a number one contender’s showdown for MJF’s title (as of writing this). This match will be critical for cementing Andrade at a main event AEW level. Win or lose he must look and talk like he belongs.

Prediction: “Hangman” Adam Page defeats Andrade El Ídolo (with Don Callis) – “Hangman” becomes #1 Contender for the Men’s World Title.

I expect MJF to beat Brody to retain his title (spoiler), therefore, it only makes sense that the face “Hangman” wins to avenge his unexpected World Title loss to Samoa Joe. Andrade looks like the real deal in the process and continues his redemption main event arc in AEW.

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita – Continental Championship

Preview: Death Riders and the Callis Family have been feuding since Death Riders slight face turn. Meanwhile, there has been a strong rift growing between Takeshita and the rest of his Callis Family brethren for months now and it seemingly has to come to a head – sooner rather than later. This Mox Vs. Takeshita match is symbolic of the feud and where each man sits, as a whole, in their current stable (both have shown signs of fracturing).

Prediction: Jon Moxley (c) defeats Konosuke Takeshita to retain the Continental Championship

I predict that Okada finally costs Takeshita a big match causing the two to explode and solidifying Takeshita’s split from the Callis Family. I predict that we will get Takeshita Vs. Okada at Revolution. I would not drag this tension out any further than that. I’m really not sure what the Death Riders do as I think the Callis Family’s focus shifts to internal issues and they missed the boat on Mox turning face against PAC and the crew.

The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) (c) vs. MegaBad (Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford) – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship

Preview: On one hand, I have a hard time believing that Harley Cameron will lose in her home Country two Grand Slams in a row. On the other hand, this is the perfect time for the tag titles to transition away from Harley and Willow as Willow focuses on defending her TBS Title as a singles act (and potentially next challenger to the newly crowned heel Women’s Champion Thekla).

Prediction: MegaBad (Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford) defeats The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) to become the new AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions

I have a very bold prediction here: to soften the blow of Harley coming up short again in Australia, the IInspiration, (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) of former WWE and TNA fame and native Austrailains themselves, will debut and face off against MegaBad after the match to become the next Women’s tag team challengers.

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe – Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Championship

Preview: This is the seventh matchup between Fletcher and Briscoe in AEW (or game 7, as they’re labeling it) so a stipulation to “end the feud” like a ladder match seems like it works here. These two always make a compelling match together so I can see why they’ve gone back to the well so many times with this one.

Prediction: Kyle Fletcher (c) defeats Mark Briscoe in a Ladder Match to retain the AEW TNT Championship

They’ve played hot potato with the TNT title quite a bit lately between Ciampa, Fletcher and Briscoe so I don’t think that they will do it again so quickly here. They’ve used the title to establish Ciampa as a big deal in AEW (along with his sweet entrance) and it is helping Fletcher continue on his rise to young, main event star. The Briscoe act is teflon, at this point. A loss won’t hurt him here.

MJF (c) vs. Brody King – AEW World Championship

Preview: The way that AEW has used the tag team of Brodido for Bandido and Brody King to elevate one another has been nothing short of masterful. Bandido had a strong performance against MJF only to fall short. His friend and partner, Brody King, picked him up by quickly defeating MJF in a championship qualifier match to earn his AEW World Title match at Grand Slam: Australia. He has the intimidating look, power and confidence that is a fantastic juxtaposition to the cocky, arrogant yet cowardly MJF and their promo interactions have been on a high-level building to this match.

Prediction: MJF (c) defeats Brody King to retain the AEW World Championship

There is no way that they have MJF lose to Brody King two times in two-and-a-half weeks losing his title in the process. I’m glad they have a clear face and heel in the #1 contender’s match to cast a little bit of doubt but I’m not sold. That being said – I am very intrigued by the story that they tell in this match, how much they give to Brody (I’m betting a lot) and how the finish to the match goes. That will be a big clue as to how they feel about Brody and how they will treat him moving forward. MJF gets Hangman after this – as I mentioned earlier in the article.