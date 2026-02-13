WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Becky vs. AJ, Vaquer vs. Liv, Punk vs. Finn, Knight vs. Theory vs. Penta, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s Raw moved things in motion for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE. While World Heavyweight Champion C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns are set to clash at WrestleMania, Punk still has unfinished business with Finn Balor. After losing to Punk three weeks ago in his home country, Finn has been consumed with getting another title opportunity ever since. Before Punk could come out this week for a scheduled interview with Michael Cole, Finn hijacked the segment.

As Finn demanded another title shot, Adam Pearce came out to deny his request. Of all people, it was Punk using his position as champion that got Pearce to reconsider. In addition to that, we had AJ Lee confront Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan attempt to get under the skin of Stephanie Vaquer, as well as Qualifying matches for both men’s and women’s Elimination Chambers.

Becky Lynch vs. A.J. Lee

Latest developments:

On the September 5 Smackdown, A.J. Lee made her return to WWE after a 10-year absence and attacked Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. Two weeks later at Wrestlepalooza, AJ along with her husband C.M. Punk defeated Becky and her husband Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag after AJ made Becky tap to the Black Widow. On the November 17 Raw, A.J. came out to distract Becky during her title defense against Maxxine Dupri and that distraction led to Maxxine winning the title from Becky in a shocking upset. At Survivor Series, AJ’s team defeated Becky’s team in WarGames after A.J. once again forced Becky to tap to the Black Widow. On the January 5 Raw, Becky defeated Maxxine to regain her title.

This week, Becky was in the ring cutting a prom when she was interrupted by A.J. Accusing A.J. of ruining her life over the last few months, Becky asked her if she wanted to face her at Elimination Chamber. A.J. said she was flattered by this and added that she should get a shot at the Women’s IC Title since she’s already defeated Becky twice. Becky declined to defend her title, so A.J. said there would be no match if that’s the case. As she was about to leave, Becky stopped her and reluctantly agreed to put the title on the line. Becky in closing stated that if A.J. thought she was held down by the man before she left 10 years ago, she has no idea what she’s in for.

Analysis:

While unexpected, it was refreshing to have AJ back on Raw for the first time since November. This segment was another example of how good the chemistry is between her and Becky as AJ’s been the perfect adversary for Becky ever since she turned heel. What was surprising to learn is the fact that we’re getting the match between them so soon. As this feud has stretched out over the last five months, it seemed like it was destined to culminate at WrestleMania. While another match between them could still happen there, having them wrestle each other before then really puts things up in the air.

Considering that Chicago is where AJ returned back in September and confronted Becky for the first time, it’s a fitting place for them to have their first one on one match. As Chicago’s one of the best wrestling cities in the world, the atmosphere for that match when it happens is going to be next level. With a card for Elimination Chamber that’s already stacked, this is going to be one of the most intriguing matches on that show. The way the outcome plays out will likely give us our answer as to whether or not they’ll face each other again at WrestleMania. As there doesn’t seem like there’s any bigger match they can have at Mania than a match against each other, it would make the most sense to extend the feud until then.

Grade: B

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan

Latest developments:

At the Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan last eliminated Tiffany Stratton to win the Women’s Royal Rumble to earn a shot at the champion of her choosing at WrestleMania. Last week, Liv introduced Raquel Rodriguez ahead of Raquel’s title match against Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. After asking Liv why she eliminated her from the Rumble, Raquel told her to stay in the back during her match. Liv didn’t listen as she later came out to hand the title to Raquel to use as a weapon, but the distraction led to Vaquer throwing Raquel into a chair. After countering a Tejana Bomb attempt from the top rope into a Hurricanrana through a table, Vaquer hit the Corkscrew onto Raquel to retain her title. After the match, Liv hit Vaquer with the ObLIVion and held up the title.

This week, Liv was in the ring with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio cutting a promo before they were interrupted by Vaquer. Vaquer told Liv that she talks too much and then spoke in Spanish as Dominik told Liv she didn’t want to know what she said when Liv asked. Liv said she could give Vaquer a shirt that says “hot girls love Dominik Mysterio” but that said she doesn’t qualify for it. Vaquer said she hopes Liv picks her so she can kick her ass at WrestleMania. Liv called Vaquer a P*ta as she tried to leave and as Dominik got into Vaquer’s face, she slapped him and then left.

Analysis:

This segment felt like a classic example of just something to kill time. With WrestleMania still 10 weeks away, we’re bound to get many segments like this that are only used to drag the story along as opposed to something significant happening. Honestly, the highlight of this whole segment was Liv telling Vaquer that she doesn’t qualify to wear hot girls love Dominik shirt and when she called her a p*ta. What was odd about that was instead of attacking Liv for saying that Vaquer just slapped Dominik and left. The segment already wasn’t anything worth getting excited about and to just have it end so awkwardly was the exclamation point on it.

What was also disappointing was that there wasn’t any follow up to what happened between Liv & Raquel last week. After Liv got involved in Raquel’s title match after she told her not to and then ended up losing, it was odd that they didn’t dive further into that here. While there’s still a lot of time left until WrestleMania to build this story, situations like this shouldn’t be ignored for too long. Even though this week was a bit of miss, this storyline involving all three women still has loads of potential. As long as we’re not still getting meaningless segments like the one here by this time next month, there’s no reason to be concerned.

Grade: C-

Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile

Latest developments:

At the Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria, and Ivy Nile all came up short in their attempt to win the Women’s Rumble. The Rumble was eventually won by Liv Morgan, giving her the choice of which championship to challenge for at WrestleMania. Last week, it was announced that Qualifying matches for the Women’s Elimination Chamber will take places over the next few weeks. As Liv has yet to decide which title she will challenge for, the winner of the Women’s Chamber will receive a title shot at the champion she doesn’t choose at WrestleMania. Last Friday on Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton defeated Chelsea Green and Lash Legend in a Triple Threat match to qualify for the Chamber.

This week, Rhea, Lyra, and Ivy faced each other in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. At one point, Lyra hit Rhea with a Superplex as Ivy German Suplexed Lyra simultaneously. Lyra hit Rhea with a DDT moments later before Ivy threw her out of the ring to pin Rhea herself for a near fall. Lyra hit the Nightwing on Ivy, but Rhea nailed her with a running knee to interrupt the count. Rhea then capitalized on this as she planted Lyra on the mat with the Riptide to get the win and qualify for the Chamber.

Analysis:

With Rhea being in this match, the outcome to it was never in doubt. While good in parts, there was something about this match that felt off. A prime example of that was the spot where Rhea had Lyra on her shoulders for Ivy to do a Bulldog from the top rope and Lyra fell before Ivy could complete the move. For as impressive of a spot as it would’ve been had that not happened, the fact that it played out that way hurt the quality of the match. At the end of the day, accidents happen and that moment was out of their hands.

With Rhea qualifying, it’s going to be interesting to see who else qualifies over the next few weeks that she could cross paths with. More than likely, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka will qualify as there’s stories among all of them that can be told in the match. The final spot in the Chamber will either go to Iyo Sky or if by some miracle she can come back within the next few weeks, Bianca Belair. If that actually happens, there would be no better pick to win it than her. If she doesn’t make it back in time for the Chamber, then it’s anybody’s match to lose.

Grade: B-

C.M. Punk vs. Finn Balor

Latest developments:

Three weeks ago, World Heavyweight Champion C.M. Punk defended his title against Finn Balor in Finn’s home country of Ireland. Despite a strong effort from Finn, he ultimately fell to the GTS and Punk retained. The following week, Finn attempted to enter the Royal Rumble only to be told by Adam Pearce that all the slots are full. Several moments later, Liv Morgan got into Finn’s head as she told him that he needed to do something about the situation. Later that night during a title match between Punk and AJ Styles, Finn attacked Punk to end the match on a DQ and then proceeded to hit him with multiple Coup De Graces.

This week as Michael Cole was in the ring about to interview Punk, Finn came into the ring and took the microphone to demand another title match against Punk. Pearce came out with several security guards to try to get rid of Finn before Punk came out to confront Finn himself. Punk stood in the ring as Finn was on top of the announce table while security stood in between them and Punk begged him to meet him in the ring. Finn agreed only if Punk agrees to put the title on the line and while Punk agreed, Pearce said no. Punk then told Pearce that he deserves to have a say since he’s the champion and if Pearce didn’t agree to the match, he’d spend the rest of the night chasing Finn around. Pearce announced that the two of them will face each other for the title, but at Elimination Chamber.

Analysis:

This segment served as a prime example of an effective way of killing time between now and WrestleMania. As Punk vs. Reigns for Mania has been made official, that’s still 10 weeks away. With Reigns also being part time and not scheduled back on TV until after Elimination Chamber, this feud between Punk and Finn makes for a very strong time filler. After Finn attacked Punk two weeks ago, it was clear that the issues between them weren’t over. As their last match took place on Finn’s home turf of Ireland, their upcoming match will now take place on Punk’s home turf of Chicago.

This segment was intense, heated, and made you excited to see Punk and Finn face each other again. While the outcome isn’t in doubt, it’ll still make for another big attraction for Elimination Chamber. Once this all wraps up, all roads lead to a Finn babyface turn. From the interaction Finn & Dominik Mysterio had backstage where Dominik was basically telling Finn he didn’t have a chance to win the title, it feels like the long-awaited split between them is finally going to happen. Until then, this feud between Punk and Finn is something we can really sink our teeth into.

Grade: A

L.A. Knight vs. Austin Theory vs. Penta

Latest developments:

At the Royal Rumble, LA Knight returned after being put out of action by Bronson Reed two months earlier. The following Monday on Raw, Knight caused Reed to be counted out in a match against Penta after Knight hit Reed with the BFT on the floor. Later that night, Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns chose C.M. Punk as the champion he’ll challenge at WrestleMania. Later in the week, it was announced that Qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber will take place over the next few weeks to decide who will get a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Last Friday on Smackdown, Randy Orton defeated Solo Sikoa and Aleister Black in a Triple Threat match to qualify for the Chamber.

In this week’s main event, Knight, Austin Theory, and Penta competed in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. As the match progressed, Reed & Logan Paul came out to interfere as Reed ran into Knight and hit him with a Tsunami. While Adam Pearce came out with security to get rid of Reed & Paul, Theory hit Knight with a Curb Stomp but as he was about to win, Penta pulled him out of the ring. Theory backdropped Penta on top of the announce table and immediately after, the mystery man in the black hoodie Curb Stomped Theory on the floor before fleeing away. This led to Knight putting Theory down with the BFT to get the win and qualify for the Chamber.

Analysis:

Between both the men’s and women’s, this was the most entertaining of all the qualifying matches so far. This match really heated up towards the end with the interference of The Vision and the way it really looked as if Theory was going to pick up the win. A relief to just about anyone watching, Penta interrupting Theory’s pin attempt arguably got the biggest pop of the night. The appearance of the man in the black hoodie added another fun layer to this as it continued that story and led to Knight getting the win. Out of anyone in this match, Knight was the most logical choice to have advance to the Chamber.

As somewhat predictable as the outcome to this match was, the outcome for the upcoming Qualifying match is the complete opposite. With Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, and Sami Zayn all facing each other, it really feels like anybody can win considering they each have unfinished business with Drew McIntyre. Even with the unpredictable outcome aside, the three of them in a match together has all the ingredients for a great Triple Threat. In all honesty, the Chamber match would look the most appealing with the participants being Cody, Jacob, Sami, Orton, Knight, and Trick Williams since Bron Breakker is now out with an injury. If the match we got here is any indication, the Triple Threat on Smackdown is going to be chaotic in the best way possible.

Grade: B

Usos vs. Otis & Akira Towaza

Latest developments:

After winning a Number One Contender’s Fatal Four Way two weeks ago, Otis & Akira Tozawa received their shot at the World Tag Team Championship against the Usos this week. Otis got the hot tag and despite being hit with a double SuperKick, he took Jimmy & Jey down immediately with a clothesline. He then tagged in Tozawa, who hit both Jimmy & Jey with multiple Suicide Dives and then the Senton onto Jimmy for a close near fall. After Otis tagged in again, the Usos hit him with a double Spear followed by the 1D to retain the titles. After the match, all four men shook hands and embraced.

Analysis:

With this being the first title defense for the Usos, there was no way that they were losing this match. As this was the first time we’ve seen Jimmy in over a month, they need to continue having competitive title defenses like this one in order to rebuild the momentum they lost since Jimmy’s been gone. While the outcome may have been predictable, Tozawa’s performance in those last few moments really stood out. Recently, he’s really shown that he has a lot more to offer than he’s usually allowed to show from week to week. Hopefully, this performance will lead to more opportunities for him whether he stays with Otis or he goes solo.

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie

Latest developments:

Maxxine Dupri went one on one with Nattie in a match where Nattie kicked Maxxine into the steps in order to escape the Ankle Lock. Nattie continued attacking Maxxine outside the ring long enough for the referee to count them both out. Despite that, Nattie still proceeded to trap Maxxine in the Sharpshooter on top of the announce table. A.J. Lee then came out to Maxxine’s rescue before Nattie eventually let go of the hold and took off. As A.J. was helping Maxxine to the back, Becky Lynch appeared and threw AJ headfirst into the post.

Latest developments:

While not much of a match, this was an effective way of selling Nattie’s new gimmick. She came off as a killer here and it really looks this new character has breathed new life into her career. Clearly from how the finish went, this feud is still only in its early stages. While she’s not the Women’s IC Champion anymore, an intense feud like this with a veteran like Nattie is still a good spot for Maxxine to be in. Now with the involvement of AJ and Becky, this could even lead to a Tag match between now and Elimination Chamber.

Je’von Evans & Original El Grande Americano vs. Los Americanos

Latest developments:

After costing El Grande Americano a match against Je’Von Evans last week, Original El Grande Americano teamed up with Evans to take on Los Americanos this week. After tagging in when Los Americanos didn’t see it, Original El Grande took them both down with a clothesline from the top rope. Later in the match, Original El Grande was pushed off the top rope by Americano as the referee was distracted. As Bravo jumped from the top rope on one side of the ring, Evans jumped from the other side and hit him with an OG Cutter. Evans then tagged in Original El Grande as he hit a Diving Headbutt onto Bravo for the win.

Analysis:

From bell to bell, this match had the best action on the entire show. As good as the action was, the OG Cutter in mid-air that Evans hit onto Bravo was the highlight of the entire match. Week after week, Evans continues to outdo himself with these insane athletic displays. In addition to that, Original Americano looked great here with this being his first match on Raw since last summer. It’s obvious from what we saw here how well all these men work together and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t see them have more matches like this involving each other as the weeks go on.