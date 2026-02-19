TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (2/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FEBRUARY 19, 2026

Where: NASHVILLE, TENN. AT THE PINNACLE

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,285 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,461. The arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali – Guitar Case Casket match

BDE & Rich Swann vs. Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams)

Tessa Blanchard vs. Jody Threat

Trey Miguel vs. Stacks – TNA International Championship match

Elayna Black to speak

Mike Santana to speak

