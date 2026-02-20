EXCLUSIVE: PCO discusses Brody King gaining national media attention with “F— ICE” chants on AEW TV, says “I’m so happy for him” in regards to recent push

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PCO was asked about King’s recent rise in AEW and feuding with MJF while also gaining national attention for his anti-ICE stance on the latest edition of Radican Worldwide with Sean Radican available now for PWTorch VIP members. PCO is familiar with King having teamed with him and Marty Scurll as Villain Enterprises in Ring of Honor.

The beginning of King’s Eliminator match against MJF on the Feb. 4 edition of Dynamitet started with the fans chanting “F–k ICE.” King has worn a t-shirt to the ring that reads “Abolish ICE” on the front for a long period of time. The video of that segment caught the attention of the national media and went viral on social media.

King beat MJF to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship at Grand Slam Australia on Feb. 14. King once again drew “F–k ICE” chants from the fans in attendance. PCO was asked what he thought about King’s political views gaining national media attention and he said that he wasn’t sure if it was good or bad for King to raise his profile with politics.

“I don’t know if it’s good or bad to raise your status with politics, said PCO. “I think it could work both ways. It could help, but it could also be a flaw or something that when everything turns around, it turns against you. It could be good for you, but it can turn against you. I think you should rely mostly on your skills and talent, which he’s got a lot of them.

“So, I don’t think he needs any politics, but he’s a guy that has some issues at heart and I know him very well personally. We’ve been on the road for three years, me, him, and Marty (Scurll). So, yeah, he was also looking for… not so hard I would say, but he wanted to break out as a talent. He didn’t want to be a third wheel or a second wheel all the time. He wanted to have his time in the shine.”

PCO was asked what he thought about King’s rise to the top of the AEW card recently and he said he was happy to see King and his opponent, MJF, who he’s also familiar with from his time on the indies and MLW, doing well.

“I’m so happy for him that he’s getting that,” said PCO in regard to KIng’s recent push in AEW. “You know, I’ve watched the match over in Australia against MJF and that’s another guy I’ve wrestled many times on the indie circuit and in MLW, and Beyond Wresting, in a bunch of places. St. Louis. Missouri, but I’m glad for them.”

