FREE PODCAST 3/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – Mike & Andrew’s “All Elite Aftershow” pondering the big surprise signing, a surprising match from Shaq, Revolution picks, more (101 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Mar. 4, 2026 “The All Elite Aftershow.” Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek ponder who would be the big surprise signing by AEW at Revolution on Sunday. They also discussed the entire Dynamite episode, including a surprising match from Shaq. Then it was time for listener emails and Revolution picks!
