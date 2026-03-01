FREE PODCAST 3/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Undertaker’s promo with Vince McMahon, Stephanie’s follow-up to Shane, Y2AJ, Lucha Underground, ROH’s roster depth (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-1-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions looking at last night’s Raw, the addition of WWE Roadblock to the schedule, Undertaker’s promo with Vince McMahon, Stephanie’s follow-up to Shane, Y2AJ, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discussed Dean Ambrose, ROH’s PPV and roster depth, Lucha Underground’s new distribution deal, TNA Impact and the EC3-Matt Hardy feud, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com