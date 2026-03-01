VIP PODCAST 3/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Elimination Chamber fallout, CM Punk touts United Center gate, where does Danhaussen fit in, WBD-AEW, Swerve’s turn (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Fallout from Elimination Chamber including the Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes setup and whether Cody is more clearly on a path to turning heel than ever before

Is the WWE babyface depth chart strong and deep enough to deal with the loss of Cody on top

C.M. Punk touting the United Center ticket revenue and whether it fits into the overdone corporate bragging of revenue records

Danhaussen, how WWE introduced him, how they could best use him, and his backstory

The impact on AEW of Netflix withdrawing its bid for WBD

AEW topics including Swerve Strickland’s heel turn, Kevin Knight facing MJF, and more

