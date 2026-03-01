VIP PODCAST 3/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Elimination Chamber fallout, CM Punk touts United Center gate, where does Danhaussen fit in, WBD-AEW, Swerve’s turn (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Fallout from Elimination Chamber including the Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes setup and whether Cody is more clearly on a path to turning heel than ever before
- Is the WWE babyface depth chart strong and deep enough to deal with the loss of Cody on top
- C.M. Punk touting the United Center ticket revenue and whether it fits into the overdone corporate bragging of revenue records
- Danhaussen, how WWE introduced him, how they could best use him, and his backstory
- The impact on AEW of Netflix withdrawing its bid for WBD
- AEW topics including Swerve Strickland’s heel turn, Kevin Knight facing MJF, and more
