AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (2/28/26): Knight challenges MJF, Kris Statlander & Thunder Rosa vs. The Sisters of Sin, Ciampa vs. Lethal, Andrade vs. Ishii

To help you add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode.

HITS

KEVIN KNIGHT’S MIC TIME

Kevin Knight’s promo stood out because it didn’t try to be louder than the moment — it tried to be clear.

Rather than leaning on bravado or buzzwords, Knight focused on what this opportunity actually represents. He framed the stakes for the biggest match of his career this Wednesday with awareness and urgency, without overselling himself or the situation.

Collision gave him space, and Knight made it count. This didn’t feel like a placeholder promo or a generic challenger spotlight. It felt like trust being placed in a wrestler at the right moment — and that’s how confidence is built on television.

THUNDER ROSA AND KRIS STATLANDER

Thunder Rosa continues to look more comfortable and assured each week, while Kris Statlander’s presence adds physical credibility without hijacking the story. Across the ring, Julia Hart and Skye Blue also benefited from the structure of the match. This was arguably one of the more cohesive performances they’ve had together in AEW, with their timing and roles feeling more defined than in past outings.

The win mattered because it felt purposeful rather than overwhelming. Collision has quietly done some of its strongest women’s division work by allowing matches like this to breathe, and this was another example of steady progress without forcing a headline.

THE IINSPIRATION VIDEO PACKAGE – ROLE CLARITY MATTERS

I was lukewarm on AEW signing The IInspiration when it was first announced. This video package helped reframe that decision. Instead of overselling them as saviors, Collision positioned The IInspiration as contributors — a team meant to add depth rather than leapfrog the division.

Setting up their Dynamite debut against the Brawling Birds as a starting point, not a coronation, showed an understanding of role and timing. If the goal is to build a more functional women’s tag division, this was the right tone to strike.

CIAMPA vs. LETHAL

Tommaso Ciampa and Jay Lethal delivered a match that understood restraint. The pacing was measured, the structure was clear, and the match never outstayed its welcome.

The use of ROH footage to establish their shared history added weight without over explaining. Collision trusted the audience to connect the dots, allowing the match to feel purposeful from the opening moments rather than something that needed to be artificially escalated.

Collision doesn’t always need to swing for the fences. Sometimes it benefits from precision, context, and knowing exactly when to end. This match checked all three boxes.

TONI STORM’S STRAIGHTFORWARD WIN

This was a strong night for Zayda Steel as much as it was for Toni Storm. Working with Storm gave Steel a chance to operate within a clear structure, and she made the most of it. Her timing and selling were sharper, and the match benefited from Storm controlling the pace without it feeling instructional.

The win was decisive without being dismissive, which allowed Steel to come out of the match looking credible rather than incidental. The post-match moment added texture. Marina’s involvement and Storm pulling Yuta’s beanie off were small, character-driven beats that landed because they felt intentional rather than excessive.

ANDRADE VS. ISHII

Andrade continues to thrive in moments that blur the line between arrogance and humor. His in-match antics drew attention without undermining the contest, and Bandido’s post-match involvement added unpredictability without excess.

The teased handshake — and rejection — was a simple yet effective visual. Collision excels when it uses small moments to suggest a larger direction, and this angle accomplished that without overstating its importance.

SHOW PACING & PRODUCTION

One of AEW’s quiet strengths right now is its understanding of television rhythm. Even on nights where a match may run longer than I’d prefer, the overall formatting has improved noticeably.

Collision benefited from purposeful pacing. Video packages introduced or reframed characters, recap segments served as reminders rather than redundancy, and promos were positioned to support momentum rather than interrupt it.

This is something I mentioned with Wade Keller on the PWTorch Dynamite post-show earlier in the week, and it applies here as well. AEW has been more intentional about how its shows flow — not just what happens, but when and why. That attention to structure helps new or returning viewers stay oriented while giving established acts room to breathe.

MISSES

DEATH RIDERS / DON CALLIS FAMILY FATIGUE

The issue here wasn’t execution — it was repetition

The Death Riders and the Don Callis Family have been prominently positioned for weeks, and while the video footage was competently produced, it didn’t advance the story in a meaningful way. The beats were familiar, the tone unchanged, and the tension felt maintained rather than escalated.

That creates fatigue. Not because the rivalry lacks heat, but because Collision didn’t offer a fresh wrinkle or reframing to justify more screen time this week. When a feud is well established, each appearance must either deepen the conflict or redirect it. This segment did neither.

Collision is at its best when it uses restraint to build anticipation. In this case, less exposure — not more — may have better served the angle.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 7

MISSES: 1

FINAL THOUGHTS

This episode of Collision felt like connective tissue done right.

At its best, the show focused on positioning and clarity. Kevin Knight’s confidence-building promo, the continued improvement within the women’s division, and the show’s strong pacing and production reflected a broadcast that understood its purpose and trusted its audience.

Collision aligned its pieces with intent rather than excess, and that restraint remains its defining strength.

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 2009, Ring of Honor began a new chapter with its first round of television tapings for its weekly slot on HDNet. The taping was headlined by Brian Danielson scoring a submission win over Austin Aries.

