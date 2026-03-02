WWE RISING & FADING STARS: Elimination Chamber Edition: Balor Is Back, Trick’s Mediocrity, James Justified, Lee Can Wrestle, Raquel Gets It Wrong

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To the uninitiated, the Elimination Chamber sounds like a euphemism for a toilet stall. Judging by the copious online criticism building up to this year’s show, that also encapsulates how some fans feel about the event.

Still, the Chamber as a concept match has a lot going for it. The structure is impressive to look at, and the chained enclosure appears physically brutal. The random order of pod releases offers anticipation and uncertainty reminiscent of the Royal Rumble. Each match promises five top contenders getting pinned or submitted, and screwjob finishes are thankfully rare.

The stipulation allowing the winner to challenge for a world title at WrestleMania adds dramatic stakes, even as it narrows the list of possible winners. That list was even narrower in years past when the Chamber itself was a world title match.

The Chamber features impressive physicality, complex exchanges, and unique high spots that are prone to error but spectacular when executed properly.

Throw in a major return or the culmination of a long-standing storyline, and it adds up to a compelling and entertaining show, even if matches from previous years tend to blur together.

This year’s event was no different. We got to see WWE’s top stars, and a few fresh faces, do what they do best. Who impressed the most? Let’s begin with…

Rising Star of the Chamber: Finn Bálor

Finn Balor’s title match should not have worked as well as it did. Very few fans believed he had any real chance of winning, which should have drained the match of drama or suspense.

C.M. Punk’s physical limitations have prevented many of his recent singles matches from reaching a truly elite level.

Somehow, these two brought out the best in one another. After years of working shorter mid-card bouts, Balor proved he is more than capable of delivering an exciting main event. His fluid movement helped cover for his opponent’s limitations.

For his part, the champion sold the drama perfectly, making Balor feel like a legitimate top star for the first time in years.

Best of all, the post-match show of mutual respect and the absence of Judgment Day interference point toward an imminent face turn for Balor, who is in desperate need of a character refresh.

If his inevitable feuds with J.D. McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio are successful, 2026 could mark a true career resurgence.

1st Runner-up: Kiana James

WWE creative took a risk by placing this relatively inexperienced performer in such a high-profile spot, but Kiana James delivered.

Motivated and composed, she more than held up her end of the bargain in what turned out to be a compelling Chamber match.

As a heel, James rarely gets the opportunity to showcase her athleticism, but her agility and stamina were on full display. Despite being the least established competitor in a field of veterans and stars, she performed with confidence and a sharp, character-appropriate edge.

Whether her businesswoman persona ultimately connects with fans remains to be seen. Either way, she has proven she can handle the demands of a long, high-pressure match.

2nd Runner-up: A.J. Lee

The buildup to her title match was uneven, highlighted by babyface A.J. Lee’s questionable claim that she had accomplished more in her career than opponent Becky Lynch.

She was also introduced as hailing from Union City, N.J. rather than her adopted home of Chicago. These missteps likely contributed to the unexpectedly muted reaction she received from the crowd, especially compared to the thunderous support for her husband, C.M. Punk.

From bell to bell, however, the match delivered. While not spectacular from a purely athletic standpoint, Lee told an effective story of shaking off ring rust against a sharper, more active opponent. When Lynch grew frustrated and resorted to cheating – only for it to backfire – Lee’s victory felt earned.

In her first singles match in nearly a decade, Lee demonstrated that she remains a strong in-ring performer. Given the significantly deeper talent pool compared to the Divas Era, her best work may still lie ahead.

After such a fun encounter, fans would have little reason to complain if these two meet again at WrestleMania.

…as long as Maxxine Dupri isn’t added to the match.

Fading Star of the Chamber: Trick Williams

Williams has been riding a wave of momentum in recent weeks. The Chicago crowd was energized for his entrance, eager to chant “Whoop That Trick” and show their support.

Then the bell rang.

It wasn’t that Williams performed poorly. He avoided major mistakes and displayed his usual athleticism. However, this was a rare opportunity to make an impression on a broader audience, and it largely passed him by.

At no point did Williams feel especially dominant. He didn’t score a pinfall or take part in a memorable high spot. While every other participant had a defining moment, Williams simply blended into the background.

In NXT main events, he has shown the ability to deliver exciting, high-energy matches. He has yet to consistently demonstrate that same presence on the main roster.

Williams has already captured the fans’ imagination. To capitalize on that momentum, he’ll need a stronger showing at WrestleMania to make up for this underwhelming Chamber performance.

1st Runner-up: Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez has made clear progress in the ring, but her character work continues to hold her back.

Physically imposing, she towers over most opponents and possesses the strength, power move-set, and booking to support a true monster-heel role.

Her on-screen presence, however, rarely feels intimidating. In her interactions, Rodriguez often comes across as reactive or irritated rather than dominant and dangerous.

Even after her impressive simultaneous takedown and pin of both Asuka and Kiana James, she failed to project the level of menace needed to fully capitalize on the moment.

Nia Jax faced a similar issue earlier in her career but eventually grew into a more convincing presence. If Rodriguez can make a similar adjustment, her ceiling remains high. Until then, breaking through as a consistent main-event act may remain out of reach.