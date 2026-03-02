WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, MARCH 2, 2026

Where: INDIANAPOLIS, IND. AT GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,479 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,197. The arena has a capacity of 18,274 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta – Men’s Intercontinental Championship match

Gunther vs. Dragon Lee

Roman Reigns to appear

C.M. Punk to appear

A.J. Lee Championship Celebration

Adam Pearce to address Seth Rollins’ return at Elimination Chamber

