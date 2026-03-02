FREE PODCAST 3/2 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Jericho’s shocking comments on Benoit, Rock-Cena promo dynamic, Sting, WWE Hall of Fame candidates who might not make it due to politics, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 25 and 28, 2011.

On the Feb. 25, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussed with live callers Sting, Sting, and more Sting related to WWE and TNA, the previous night’s Impact and breaking news analysis of Impact ratings, potential new opponents for Sting in TNA, WrestleMania 27 and 28, where Mistico could fit in WWE long-term and where he might be one year from now, Chris Jericho’s recent comments that he believes Chris Benoit nearly tore down the wrestling business, and more.

Then on the Feb. 28, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed Smackdown’s ratings surge, the approach Rock and John Cena were taking in promos, whether Miz was a third wheel, which wrestlers deserved to be in the WWE Hall of Fame who might not get in for other reasons, might Diesel return to WWE TV, and much more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com