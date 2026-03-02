WWE RAW RESULTS (3/2): White’s report on Roman Reigns and CM Punk, Dom vs. Penta, Gunther vs. Dragon Lee, AJ Lee celebration, and Pearce addresses Rollins’ return

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

[HOUR ONE]

They showed AJ Lee beating Becky for the Intercontinental Title. CM Punk successfully defended his title against Finn Balor. They highlighted the debut of Danhausen, sure to pump in cheers for the replay. The most time was devoted to the men’s chamber match, which included Logan Paul eliminating three participants, the return of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre interfering, and Randy Orton hitting Cody with an RKO to get the win.

-They cut to the live skyline on Indianapolis as Michael Cole introduced Monday Night Raw. AJ Lee and CM Punk entered together holding their titles. The Judgment Day arrived without Finn Balor. Gunther came through the parking lot to boos. No video of him entering, but a graphic pumping up Roman’s return showed.

-In the arena, Paul Heyman was stepping into the ring with Logan Paul and Austin Theory. Heyman introduced himself, Theory, and “the most famous personality” Paul. Heyman said someone is supposed to welcome the people to Raw from Indianapolis. Heyman said they’re here to talk about Seth “Freakin’” Rollins, who Heyman referred to as the single biggest thief in the history…of something, the crowd interrupted singing Seth’s song, much to Heyman’s chagrin. He said he hates that song and Seth Rollins, for stealing credit for co-founding The Vision and The Shield. Heyman said his problem with Rollins is that he stole the Elimination Chamber, thus stealing the main event of WrestleMania from Logan Paul. Heyman said that the next time Rollins is in the ring, they will stomp his ass out. That, for the record, is neither a prediction or a spoiler, but a personal guarantee from The Vision.

Austin Theory looked angry before taking a microphone to propose his theory. Theory said he and Seth go way back, and the crowd cut him off with a loud “you suck” chant. Logan grabbed the microphone to call Rollins a scumbag before bragging about eliminating three people from the chamber match. Logan said the rest of the show is not happening until Rollins comes out to answer.

Instead, Adam Pearce marched out with security and said he gets it. Pearce blamed The Vision for attacking Jey Uso on SmackDown. Heyman said they didn’t do anything to Jey, but he pleads guilty to what they will do to Seth Rollins. Pearce said Rollins isn’t medically clear to compete.

A masked men leapt over the barricade but was quickly chased out of the arena. A second masked men came towards the ring but was chased through the crowd by Logan Paul. A third one appeared and Theory chased him through the crowd as well, leaving Heyman alone in the ring. And then a fourth masked man walked down the aisle. Heyman pleaded with the fourth masked man as a fifth one appeared from behind him, holding a steel chair. The fifth man removed his mask to reveal himself as Seth Rollins before smacking Heyman over the back with the chair. Heyman got to his hands and knees, and Seth hit him with The Stomp. Cole said it was Heyman who got his ass stomped out. Seth stood over Heyman as the crowd sang his song. Rollins left through the crowd as medics came down to check on Paul Heyman and they went to the first commercial break. [c]

-They returned from commercial replaying Seth delivering a chair shot and stomp to Heyman. Thet showed Heyman, blood on his face, being helped up the aisle.

-They cut to Heyman in an ambulance. Logan and Theory yelled at the EMTs to help Heyman. As Logan went to get the car, a black SUV rolled up and Theory ran over to it. Not sure who he was expecting, but Jey Uso stepped out of the SUV and attacked him, tossed him into the ambulance then over some cargo. Jey walked up to the driver, who turned out to be LA Knight. Knight said he’ll take form there, and yelled back “don’t worry, boys, he’ll get the help he needs.” The Ambulance sped off with Heyman in the back.

(1) GUNTHER vs. DRAGON LEE

-Gunther was slowly making his entrance, and Dragon Lee suddenly assaulted him from behind. They fought into the ring and Dragon Lee knocked Gunther out of the ring and went after him at ringside. Lee charged but Gunther countered it with a backdrop that sent Lee sailing over the barricade into the timekeeper’s area as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned to the show 24 minutes into the hour, with the match having begun in earnest. They showed the difference in their video game stats, with Dragon Lee a 73 to Gunther’s 91. Gunther stomped and chopped and Lee’s back. Lee fought back with a. series of strikes but hit the ropes and ran into a big boot.

Gunther telegraphed a backdrop and Lee met him with a kick. Lee hit a series of chops but charged into a big clothesline. Gunther went for the pin, but Lee kicked out at two. Gunther pulled at Lee’s mask, but didn’t seem to be trying to take it off. Gunther set up for a powerbomb, but Lee countered it into a hurricanrana into a pin for a two count.

Lee tried to capitalize in his brief momentum, but Gunther chopped him down. Lee dodged a big boot in the corner and hit Gunther with four consecutive dropkicks, eventually knocking Gunther out of the ring. Lee hit the ropes and went for a suicide dive, but Gunther caught him and blasted him with a chop. Lee crumpled to the floor as they went to another break. [c]

Back from break, Lee hit Gunther with a few open hand chops. Lee flipped out of a power attempt. Gunther looked for a sleeper, but Lee landed a flipping roundhouse to his head instead. Lee hit a running dropkick on Gunther in the corner. Lee went for Operation Dragon, but Gunther scooped him out and slammed Lee down. Gunther made the cover, but Lee kicked out at two.

Gunther nailed Lee with a powerbomb. Gunther didn’t go for the pin, instead lifted Lee back up and delivered a second powerbomb. Gunther went for the pin, but pulled Lee up at the count of two. Gunther tossed Lee to ringside and powerbombed lee onto the apron. Gunther then powerbombed Lee onto the commentary desk. Lee bounced off and to the floor as Gunther rolled into the ring and waited on the ten count.

However, at the count of eight, Gunther rolled out to break the count. Gunther went for another powerbomb, but Lee rolled over the top and hit Gunther with a sunset flip powerbomb. Gunther landed hard and Lee made it to the ring. As Gunther tried to get in the ring, Lee hit him with a dropkick. Lee followed with a suicide dive that knocked Gunther back onto the commentary table.

The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as Lee hit Gunther with the Operation Dragon on the outside. Lee rolled into the ring and waited for the ten count, but Gunther rolled in just before the count of ten. Lee hit a running clothesline and then set up for Operation Dragon again. Gunther countered it into a sleeper hold, ripped off Lee’s mask, and dropped down, hooking in his legs. Lee tapped out quickly.

WINNER: Gunther in 13:00

-Backstage, Asuka was yelling Kairi, blaming her for the loss in the chamber. Kairi cried, claiming that Asuka said she did good last week. Asuka yelled and shoved Kairi before walking off. AJ Lee walked up and asked if she was good. Kairi stared off as AJ waved her hand in her face. Eventually, Asuka yelled and Kairi went as AJ shook her head. [c]

-Back from commercial, AJ Lee made her way to the ring. She took a microphone, claiming she doesn’t know how they ended up there. She said she came back to snatch Becky’s hair from her head and ended up snatching her title. AJ said she wasn’t sure if she could still go. The crowd chanted a mix of “you deserve it” and “you still got it.” AJ told the crowd that they made her believe she could fight the best. AJ said Becky is the best, but she proved to herself that she’s still championship material. AJ said that, with Becky behind her, WrestleMania is ahead of her, but she’s going to be a fighting champion. She called out the entire locker room, asking them all to show what they got, ‘cause she’s defending the IC title next time she’s in the ring.

-Earlier in the day, as Penta walked backstage, The Original El Grande Americano showed up to congratulate him on his Intercontinental title shot and said he’s first in line. Penta said “zero miedo” and walked off before the rest of the Americanos showed up. The Original claimed to be the only Americano before the other Grande Americano, in all black, said they’ll find out on the 14th. The Original challenged either Rayo of Bravo to a match.

– The music for The Original Americano played to bring out the man from The Gulf of America. They revealed that he would be facing Rayo Americano as they went to commercial. [c]

-They returned from commercial to a video of Liv Morgan backstage addressing Stephanie Vaquer. She told Stephanie that she doesn’t know her, but she’s right about Liv being privileged. Liv said she’s a star and doesn’t dwell on her past. Liv said she’s a little bit of herself in Vaquer. She’s talented, works hard, and is a great champion. Liv said she’ll give her the privilege of facing the greatest Royal Rumble winner of all time.

(2) THE ORIGINAL EL GRANDE AMERICANO vs. RAYO AMERICANO (w/ Bravo Americano & Grande Americano)

Raya, having entered during commercial and/or Liv’s promo, was in the ring and the bell rang to start the match 57 minutes into the first hour. Original took down Rayo with a drop toe hold. Original applied a magistral cradle for a two count and then took Rayo down with a headscissor. Rayo rolled to ringside to talk with the other Americanos.

Bravo hopped on the apron and danced seductively, allowing Rayo to take Original down and drop a knee on his arm. Rayo maintained wrist control and delivered a few chops. Original chopped back and took Rayo down with a big hip toss. Original hit Bravo with a canonball to the outside.

Original mockingly danced towards Bravo. The other Grande Americano got in the original Americano’s face, allowing Rayo to roll into the ring and hit Original with a plancha to the outside. [c]

[HOUR TWO]