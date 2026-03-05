VIP PODCAST 3/5 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reigns-Punk exchange, MJF vs. Knight, NXT Vengeance Day preview, in-person at New Japan in NJ, TV reviews (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Review of WWE Smackdown’s final hype for Elimination Chamber including the replacing of Jey Uso in the Chamber
- Review of WWE Raw including the fallout from Elimination Chamber and a notable Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk segment
- Review of NXT TV including the Ricky Starks musical performance and then a preview of the Vengeance Day PLE line-up
- In-person report on New Japan’s “New Beginning USA” in Trenton, N.J.
- New Japan Cup update
- Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Title
- The latest from UFC
