VIP PODCAST 3/5 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reigns-Punk exchange, MJF vs. Knight, NXT Vengeance Day preview, in-person at New Japan in NJ, TV reviews (75 min.)

March 5, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Review of WWE Smackdown’s final hype for Elimination Chamber including the replacing of Jey Uso in the Chamber
  • Review of WWE Raw including the fallout from Elimination Chamber and a notable Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk segment
  • Review of NXT TV including the Ricky Starks musical performance and then a preview of the Vengeance Day PLE line-up
  • In-person report on New Japan’s “New Beginning USA” in Trenton, N.J.
  • New Japan Cup update
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Title
  • The latest from UFC

