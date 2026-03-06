WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (3/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2026
Where: PORTLAND, ORE. AT MODA CENTER
How To Watch: SyFy Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,281 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Championship match
- Carmelo Hayes Open Challenge
- WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders to be decided
- Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill face-to-face
- Nia Jax and Lash Legend championship celebration
