WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (3/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2026

Where: PORTLAND, ORE. AT MODA CENTER

How To Watch: SyFy Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,281 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Championship match

Carmelo Hayes Open Challenge

WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders to be decided

Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill face-to-face

Nia Jax and Lash Legend championship celebration

