WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/27): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Elimination Chamber go-home show: Men’s Chamber entrants in-ring together, Ripley & Sky vs. Jax & Legend for Tag Titles, Solo vs. Howdy, Femi vs. Miz, and more

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 27, 2026

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY AT KFC YUM! CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,206 tickets were distributed so far. The arena was set up for 9,034 attendees.

[HOUR ONE]

– Smackdown started with a hot open with several people, including wrestlers, surrounding Jey Uso on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance. Jacob Fatu climbed into the ambulance with him, yelling at Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis that he better find out who did this to Jey. Cody Rhodes was there looking outraged and asked Adlis what happened, while saying that they can’t have another person out of the Elimination Chamber match tomorrow. Trick Williams walked up to the scene and told Aldis “better him than me, one man down, four to go.” Je’Von Evans confronted Trick about thinking it was funny and speculated that Trick was probably the person that took Jey out. Aldis tried to break them up, but suddenly WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s voice was heard across the stadium saying “four letters, one word…Drew” as he walked up some steps from an aisle into the ringside area.

McIntyre said that he had nothing to with whatever just happened to Jey, but as always it would be “guilty until proven innocent” because it’s him. He said that he has to buy a suite every week and is like an outlaw on his own show. McIntyre said he’s the champion so he should be able to do whatever he wants, so he does. An exasperated Aldis came out on stage with six “security” members in tow and said that he’d warned McIntyre time and time again not to get involved, especially 24 hours before the Elimination Chamber. He ordered McIntyre to go back to his office now because there are a lot of people in the back right now that want to tear him apart.

Cody Rhodes came out tearing off his clothes as he walked and said he wanted to fight right now. McIntyre backed out of the ring and escaped through the crowd, saying that it wouldn’t benefit him to fight right now. Cody said that McIntyre has spent his entire title reign running away like a little bitch. Randy Orton’s music played and he came out holding a microphone too. He quickly cut off crowd karaoke and said that his only concern right now is winning the Chamber tomorrow night and then going on to Wrestlemania and winning his 15th world championship. He was about to address Cody but was interrupted by Trick’s music. Trick said that he is the hottest thing in the business today, which is why Bruno Mars shouted him out in his new album, which is apparently a thing that happened. When Trick was about to talk about his lemon pepper steppers he was interrupted by Je’von Evans, who ran down to the ring and said he was ready to win the Chamber and go on to become the youngest world champion ever. Cue L.A. Knight’s music, who joined the party in the ring. Knight said he keeps hearing “nightmare this and bouncy that, viper this, and lemon pepper moron idiot.” Knight said he would win and when he was about to drop his catchphrase he shouted, “with everybody saying’”, Trick finished with “whoop that trick.” Knight didn’t like that of course. The crowd cheered for the heel. Knight decked Williams and they ended up brawling to the back.

Back in the ring Orton dropped Evans with an RKO. Cody and Orton stared each other down. Orton left while Cody kept a side eye on him.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Very hot opening segment with a lot to digest. The mystery of who attacked Jey Uso will clearly be consequential and almost certainly will be the same assailant that took out Jacob Fatu months ago. Coud it be Cody? Orton? Rollins? The Hamburglar? Maggie Simpson?

It was nice to see Trick actually act like a heel, since he just saw the Jey injury as one man down. Once they all got in the ring, it was your typical brag-fast with everyone claiming they will win the Chamber match. The tension between Cody and Orton was palpable though.

Lastly, it seems pretty clear that WWE management decided that the audible they had to call on RAW when Bronson Reed got injured needed that resulted in Jey qualifying for the Chamber needed to be course corrected. It will be interesting to see who takes his place. )

Cathy Kelley asked Tiffany Stratton in the back about the Women’s Chamber match. She said that what happened to Jey Uso sucked, but she was ready to go win and then get her title back. The Kabuki Warriors walked up and Asuka told Stratton that Tiffy Time was over and that at the Chamber no one was ready for Asuka. Stratton challenged Asuka to a match tonight. Before leaving, Sane asked Stratton if she was a jellyfish because of the frilly pants she was wearing. I don’t know.

– The announcers Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett officially welcomed everyone to the show. They said they would give updates on Jey Uso’s situation as they receive it throughout the night. Participants in the matches tonight were shown arriving as they always do on Smackdown.

– Solo Sikoa entered for the opening contest of the evening. He was alone and carrying the stolen Wyatt’s lantern. [c]

The lights went out, the fireflies came out, and Uncle Howdy made his creepy entrance. The rocking chair was in the entranceway, but he also came out alone.

(1) SOLO SIKOA vs. UNCLE HOWDY

They sized each other up and Solo pointed at the lantern. They locked up and moved to a corner before the referee broke it up. Howdy mimicked some of Bray Wyatt’s mannerisms. Then they traded blows during a slow-paced opening minutes. Howdy snatched Solo into position for the Sister Abigail but Solo escaped and slid to the floor. Howdy chased him out there where Solo attempted a Samoan Spike. Howdy ducked and Solo spiked the ring post. Howdy clotheslined Solo over the barricade and looked at his stolen lantern sitting on a table. The referee kept counting until Howdy rolled Solo back into the ring at a nine count. Solo took advantage of Howdy not capitalizing and tossed him headfirst into the middle turnbuckle. They went to a split screen. [c]

Solo hit a nice Samoan drop and covered for the first nearfall of the evening. And then they rested as Solo locked in a nerve hold to a seated Howdy. He eventually rose out of it and clotheslined Solo several times in the corner. Solo rebounded with a spinning slam, then hit a top rope splash. He covered for a two-count. Solo signaled that he wanted to go for the spike again but, with a diabolical look, went for a Sister Abigail instead. He kissed Howdy on the head but then Howdy got the Mandible Claw on Solo. Solo escaped by hitting Howdy with the Spike, but it also hurt him since his thumb still hurt from hitting the ringpost earlier. Solo hit two running hip attacks but when he went for a third Howdy caught him with the Sister Abigail and covered for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Uncle Howdy by pinfall in 11:00.

After the match, Howdy crawled out and retrieved the lantern. Predictably, the rest of the MFT arrived and knocked him down. Talla Tonga grabbed it and they all left into the crowd. The rest of the Wyatt Sicks came down too late to help.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a slow-paced, basic match with very little crowd heat. That said, everything they did made sense and it wasn’t BAD. Howdy doesn’t appear to be in top physical condition. It doesn’t matter though because this feud can never end.)

– Nick Aldis walked and talked with Drew McIntyre. He told McIntyre to just stay home and stay out of trouble. McIntyre said they were on the same page and left. On his way out, he parted through a fashionably-late arriving (and decimated) Vision group, which now consists of only Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory. Aldis was not happy to see them and wondered aloud what they were doing on Smackdown. Heyman said he wanted to help Aldis by offering up Logan Paul to take Jey Uso’s place in the Chamber match. Logan screamed at Aldis that he the most important person in the company and would win the Chamber. He flexed his bicep and told Aldis to kiss it. Aldis said it was awfully convenient that just minutes after Jey Uso got hurt the Vision showed up wanting to take his place in the match. Theory was mad that Aldis seemed to be accusing them. Heyman tried to calm things down and get back to the point about Logan being in the Chamber. Aldis conceded that it was an interesting proposition and said he had to go make some calls. After Aldis left, Heyman questioned Logan and wanted to be sure that he would win the Chamber if he was in it. He also told Theory to watch his temper. [c]

– Cathy Kelley interviewed the Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Io Sky. She asked Ripley if she was distracted from their title defense tonight because she’s in the Chamber tomorrow night. Ripley said she has to take it one step at a time. Sky said that she had no doubt that Ripley would win. WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill walked up and said Ripley better not hurt herself before tomorrow.

– Aldis got off the phone and asked Jacob Fatu how he was doing. Fatu didn’t have an update on Jey but said that all signs pointed to McIntyre being the culprit. Fatu said he wanted to be in the Chamber because he had a problem with McIntyre. Aldis said he would take it under consideration and had to make some more calls.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: All signs are pointing to Fatu being Jey’s assailant right now. Whomever shows the most concern usually did it. Consider it WWE’s “if you smelt it you dealt it” logic.)

– Tiffany Stratton entered for the next match. [c]

Prior to the match, Alba Fyre rolled Chelsea Green to the ring in her wheelchair. They showed Jelly Roll in the front row. Asuka made her way to the ring along with her tag partner/lackey Kairi Sane. On her way, Asuka kept saying she was smart. She had Sane take her place in the match so she could rest for the Chamber It was Kairi Time.

(2) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. KAIRE SANE {w/Asuka)

Stratton got a quick one-count after a springboard splash. Stratton did her typical cartwheels and flips and a matrix move to avoid a clothesline. Green was on commentary and referred to her as Tacky Time. Stratton vaulted herself over the tope rope and splashed Sane on the floor. Asuka distracted Stratton, allowing Sane to ram her head into the ringpost from inside the ring. [c]

Stratton did her handspring back splash in the corner and hit an Alabama Slam, then covered for a two-count. Sane hit her double stomp from the top rope on to Stratton, where she had to awkwardly hold onto the top rope while hanging from them to make it work. Sane earned a two-count and my disapproval from that telegraphed move. Stratton got another nearfall after a seated dropkick as Green laughed at Stratton’s inability to put Sane away. According to Barrett, Sane reversed a suplex attempt into a DDT from the apron to the floor. However, to my eyes it looks like Stratton basically face first suplexed Sane onto the floor. You say tomato, I say tomato.

[HOUR TWO]

Back in the ring, Sane hit a top rope…something that didn’t work… and covered for another two-count. Sane climbed back to the top again but Stratton push her off sending her careening back first to the floor and landing next to Green and Fyre. Stratton got in Green’s face, so Green stood up out of the chair even with her walking boot on her right foot. Suddenly Sane leapt off the top rope at Stratton who moved and Green took the impact. It was clearly coming because you could see Stratton looking back at Sane and waiting for it. Stratton rolled Sane back in the ring, hit the rolling senton and moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton by pinfall in 10:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Sloppy match, which has been par for the course with Stratton as of late.)

– The Vision were waiting in Aldis’s office when he walked in. Aldis said that he discussed the situation with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and that Logan Paul would take on Jacob Fatu tonight, with the winner getting Jey Uso’s vacated spot in the Chamber. Heyman was mad but Logan said he would beat Fatu.

– The Miz entered for the next contest as the announcers said that last week he mistakenly talked himself into a match with Oba Femi. [c]

(3) OBA FEMI vs. THE MIZ

Oba Femi stormed down to the ring. Miz bailed to the floor and grabbed a microphone as soon as the bell rang. He tried to crawl back in but Oba grabbed his microphone and told him to get another. Miz did and then said that no one wanted this match. He said that as the locker room leader filling a John Cena-sized hole, that he saw this as a teaching moment. He said that when he was young he didn’t make the mistake of going after the locker room leaders like Undertaker and Triple H. He said that he wanted to be the type of locker room leader to take Oba under his wing and guide him. Miz: “Let me be your Undertaker.” Oba said he did look like a dead man to him. Miz said they should adopt his M.I.Z method of master, inspire, zone-in. He told Oba to let him help him and got the crowd to start an Oba chant. Oba humored him by asking the fans in Louisville for their opinion. They booed the thought of the team. Miz strutted like Flair, though it was more like Jeff Jarrett really. Oba said that Miz was dying tonight.

Miz tried to punch Oba and then realized the error of his ways. Oba leveled him with a clothesline. Oba hit a running an elbow but missed a second. Miz went for the Skull Crushing Finale but Oba escaped and launched him across the ring. Oba hit the Fall From Grace and covered for the win.

WINNER: Oba Femi by pinfall five minutes, though four and half were shenanigans.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Another kill job for Oba Femi. Well-structured though and Miz always plays his part well.)

– Carmelo Hayes confronted Ilja Dragunov in the back, asking him why he was wearing a suit instead of his wrestling gear since they were supposed to have a match. Dragunov said they weren’t going to fight tonight because he didn’t think he deserved a shot right now since he hadn’t been successful of late. Dragunov said he needed to go out and show he can win tonight. Hayes wasn’t having it and said to save the pep talks for himself because if he didn’t come for the belt someone else would.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I think we can pencil in the Hayes vs. Dragunov rematch for Wrestlemania.)

Hayes entered for this week’s United States Championship Open Challenge. [c]

Matt Cardona answered the challenge this week.

(4) CARMELO HAYES (c) vs. MATT CARDONA – United States Championship Open Challenge

Hayes and Cardona shook hands before Cardona went for a quick roll-up and indicated that he was that close after earning a nearfall. Hayes went for one of his own. Cardona with a shoulder block and nice drop kick that earned him a one-count. Hayes delivered a big dropkick of his own, but Cardona regained control with a stomp and a neckbreaker. He covered for a two-count. Hayes elbowed Cardona off the apron to the ringside area but then missed a double axehandle, resulting in him connecting with the announce desk and then flipping over it. They went to a picture-in-picture commercial. [c]

Cardona was in full control, using a leg lift to send Hayes back to ringside, then hitting a baseball slide dropkick through the ropes. Hayes followed with his springboard legdrop back in the ring, but he couldn’t make the cover. Hayes then hit a very nice springboard clothesline and a La Mistica. He hooked the leg but again only got a two-count. Hayes went for another, but Cardona reversed it into a double-underhook powerbomb. Cardona contemplated what to do next. Hayes with a back body drop but Cardona met him on the top rope and gave him a hurricanrana. They traded nearfalls. Hayes went for the top rope legdrop but Cardona moved and hit the Rough Ryder. He covered for the one…two…kick out by Hayes.

Hayes reversed an Unprettier attempt into a roll-up for another two-count. Then he followed up with the First 48 codebreaker and pinned him. They shook hands again after the match.

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes by pinfall in 12:00. Hayes retained the United States Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Solid match but not as exciting as many of Hayes’ open challenges.)

– Several undercard grapplers including Fraxiom, Apollo Crews, Rey Fenix, the Motor City Machine Guns, and Los Garza stared at the mysterious crate that will be opened tomorrow night. They wondered what was inside. R-Truth walked up and said that everyone would have to watch tomorrow night on ESPN. Truth tried to walk them all through how to subscribe to the ESPN Unlimited application. Candice LeRae rolled a WWE crate with seemingly comatose Johnny Gargano by. She was frustrated because she has a match tonight and wanted her husband to snap out of it. Kit Wilson walked up to everyone and called them toxic. They all laughed at him.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The sad reality is that the tutorial was probably helpful.)

– Candice LeRae entered for her match. Gargano was walking slowly behind her with his head down. Barrett referred to him as “Johnny Depresso.” [c]

Jordynne Grace entered for the match. Gargano was now laying face first on the announce table.

(4) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. CANDICE LERAE (w/Johnny Gargano)

When the bell rang Grace immediately hit a spinebuster. LeRae cinched in a good looking headlock. Grace powered out. They traded pinning predicaments, see-sawing back and forth, but earning no more than a two-count. Grace hit a delayed superplex off the top rope and held on to follow-up with a Jackhammer, but again only scored a nearfall somehow. Gargano sat up and LeRae asked what he was doing. He started walking around the ring toward the back. LeRae asked where he was going. She was distracted so Grace hit a pumphandle German suplex and covered for the win.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 4:00.

– Raquel Rodriguez told Cathy Kelley that if she and Liv Morgan both won championships at Wrestlemania then they would run WWE. Jade Cargill walked up and said that Liv wasn’t worried about Raquel. Cargill said that if Raquel won at the Chamber, then Cargill would destroy her at Wrestlemania. Michin, with her pet kendo stick, and B-Fab came up and got in Cargill’s face. B-Fab held Michin back and told her she’d get her chance. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

– Jacob Fatu was in the locker room getting ready for his match. Cody Rhodes walked in and said he hoped that Fatu won tonight. When he turned around, Sami Zayn greeted him with a handshake. Cody left. Sami asked Fatu how Jey was doing. Sami said he knew he didn’t do it, but he said he wasn’t 100% sure he could say the same for Fatu. Fatu wasn’t happy. Sami called out how it looked like it’s possible that Fatu would take out Jey to get a second chance at the Chamber and at McIntyre. Fatu said Sami better be very careful at what he said next, to which Sami replied, “or what, I’ll end up in the hospital with Jey?” Sami said to understand that he also wanted to get his hand on McIntyre. They both talked about how much McIntyre had screwed them. But Fatu disagreed and said that McIntyre was trying to actually help him win the Chamber qualifying match last week, so maybe Fatu should be watching Sami. Sami said you know what, he’s right. He told Fatu he deserved a second chance. After Fatu exited, Sami knocked a bunch of water bottles off a table in frustration just like he did last week.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A very intriguing segment. Sami pointed out what I mentioned earlier about how a lot of signs pointed at Fatu being the culprit who attacked Jey. But Fatu pointed right back at Sami saying it could have been him, which was also a very good point. Sami also has a lot of motive since it is arguable that no one is more desperate to get back into the world title picture. Sami has also been unhinged as of late.)

– The Irresistible Forces Nia Jax and Lash Legend made their way to the ring for their title opportunity. The Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Sky and Rhea Ripley made their staggered, then join entrance. Ring announcer Mark Nash gave the special title match introductions.

(5) RHEA RIPLEY & IYO SKY (c) vs. NIA JAX & LASH LEGEND – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Legend and Sky started things off. Legend attempted to gain control with her power, but Sky used her speed to set the tone early on. Ripley tagged in and they used teamwork to get an early two-count. Ripley and Sky with stereo baseball slides to the floor to take out their opponents. But on the floor the heels grabbed them and repeatedly swung them into the barricade. [c]

Legend destroyed Sky with a big boot and earned a two-count for her trouble. Legend whipped her into the corner, but Sky escaped with a spin kick to the head and made the hot tag. Ripley came in and squared off with Jax, using a hurricanrana to take her down. Ripley with a missile dropkick and a two-count. Ripley called for her partner but Legend pulled Sky off the apron. Jax with a Samoan drop on Ripley and dragged her into position to attempt an Annihilator. Ripley got up and powerbombed her off the top rope, then covered for the one…two…kick out by Jax. Ripley flipped off the apron to the floor onto Legend as Tessitore said that this match was “overdelivering,” which is an odd comment to make if you think about it. [c]

Jax hit a Samoan Drop on Ripley onto the announce table, then rolled her back into the ring to be covered by Legend for a nearfall. The heels double-teamed Ripley. Jax with a legdrop from the second rope but Sky broke up the pin attempt. Sky and Legend took each other over the top rope and fell to the outside. Jax missed a shoulder attempt in the corner sending her shoulder-first into the post. Sky and Legend tagged back in. Sky ran at Legend who threw her up in the air into Jax, but Sky reversed it into a sloppy DDT. Sky fired up and dove to the floor onto Jax, then hit a bullet train Meteora in the corner on Legend. The crowed enjoyed that. Sky hit the over the moonsault but Jax broke up the cover. Jax hit the Annihilator and Legend covered Sky. From the floor, Ripley pulled Legend off Sky and out with her. Jax tried to dive at Ripley, but Ripley pulled the ropes down and Jax fell to the floor too.

All four women got back in the ring. Ripley hit the Riptide, but Legend surprised her from behind and hit the Lash Extension and covered for the three count. Fireworks went off.

WINNERS: Nia Jax and Lash Legend via pinfall at 19:00. Jax and Legend won the tag team titles.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That match really was better than it had any right to be. Some might say it “overdelivered.” I just wouldn’t say that on-air to a viewing audience. This seemed like an inevitability to free up Ripley and Sky for whatever is next for them at Wrestlemania.)

– Charlotte Flair, eating three separate pints of ice cream, was watching what just happened. She was upset that Jax and Legend won the tag titles. Alexa Bliss unsuccessfully tried to comfort her. Kiana James and Giulia walked up. They all argued and said the exact same things they said last week. Jade Cargill walked up and wished luck to the two (Bliss and James) who are in the Chamber match tomorrow night.

– Solo Sikoa, flanked by the MFT, yelled at Nick Aldis who was just hanging out somewhere in the arena. Solo said that Aldis needed to do something about the Wyatts. Aldis said what he saw was them jump the Wyatts after the match. Aldis said that next week they would determine new number one contenders to the tag titles. Solo said bring everyone and they will smash them. [c]

– Cathy Kelley started to congratulate Legend and Jax on their title victory, but they interrupted and congratulated themselves instead. Legend said they would celebrate next week. Jax said that Cathy wouldn’t be invited.

– The aired a pre-taped video with C.M. Punk in Chicago talking about being raised there. He said that growing up there is why the Chamber never scared him.

– Randy Orton was walking in the back. Aleister Black and Zelina Vega asked him if the Black Mass kick to his head last week awakened anything in Orton’s head. Orton said that the voices in his head were talking more and more lately and he doesn’t know if Black had anything to do with it, but he did know that after the Chamber he would find Black. Orton left and Black said, “of course you will because we planned it that way.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Having Orton say that the voices are talking to him more lately are the first real signs of a possible upcoming attack on Cody Rhodes.)

– Logan Paul, with what’s left of the Vision, entered for the main event. [c]

Jacob Fatu entered

(6) JACOB FATU vs. LOGAN PAUL (w/Austin Theory, Paul Heyman) – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match 47

Logan gained an early advantage with some uppercuts in the corner. Fatu took it and then leveled him with two clotheslines and a senton. Fatu climbed up to give him ten headbutts in the corner. Fatu yelled one of his catchphrases. Fatu with a running splash in the corner as Logan reeled. Fatu clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor, then hit a suicide dive through the ropes. They went to a split-screen. [c]

Logan fought back with a gut-wrench powerbomb that earned him a two-count. Apparently, Theory helped Logan gain the advantage during the break. Heyman looked on from ringside. Logan missed a frog splash and ate a superkick. Fatu hit a standing moonsault and covered for a nearfall with a very late kickout. Fatu slowly climbed the ropes so Logan met him there. Logan couldn’t get him up for a superplex and Fatu headbutted him off. Fatu went for a swanton bomb but Logan got his knees up and then quickly hit a blockbuster and a lionsault that resulted in another two-count. Fatu recovered and hit the running hip attack and disposed of Theory who’d climbed onto the apron. Heyman also got up on the other side so Fatu went over to him. Paul hit a low blow from behind and then a frog splash. Paul covered for a one…two…kick out by Fatu!

Theory recovered on the outside but the masked man showed up and superkicked him. Logan went to the floor and ripped the mask off the guy. It was just a random guy. Logan asked who the hell he was as officials dragged him away. Logan went back in the ring and Fatu got him with a pop-up Samoan drop. Fatu went up top to go for his moonsault but Drew McIntyre hit him in the face with the WWE title. Logan rolled Fatu up for the three count.

WINNER: Logan Paul via pinfall in 11:00. Logan qualified for the Elimination Chamber.

McIntyre sat down and ringside by the steps clutching his title. The Vision celebrated.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The match was fine but needed more time to be something special. The masked man mystery continues. McIntyre’s repeated rule-breaking attacks is going to catch up to him very soon .)

