FREE PODCAST 2/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Swerve’s heel turn explanation, World Title stipulation settles, what does it mean for MJF moving forward, more (93 min.)

February 27, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • (00:00) Introductions
  • (02:04) Swerve Strickland promo
  • (15:22) MJF-Hangman stipulation
  • (20:54) MJF quick title loss speculation
  • (26:02) Future booking scenarios Osprey wildcard
  • (27:26) Penelope Ford injury moonsault accident
  • (37:33) Jon Moxley vs. El Clone opening match
  • (39:18) Moxley longer-term Death Riders plan
  • (40:30) Gabe Kidd vs. Orange Cassidy
  • (42:40) Thunder Rosa title shot
  • (44:38) Kevin Knight squashes Mansoor
  • (47:56) Trios division underutilized
  • (49:52) Ten-man tag anarchy arena chaos spectacular
  • (55:49) Okada-Fletcher-Takeshita angle progression
  • (57:58) Brody King vs. Mark Davis
  • (59:47) Andrade New Beginning USA IWGP Global
  • (01:00:56) Upcoming AEW lineups
  • (01:04:37) Bobby Lashley return news
  • (01:05:42) Zach’s Email and Trivia

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

