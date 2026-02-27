FREE PODCAST 2/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Swerve’s heel turn explanation, World Title stipulation settles, what does it mean for MJF moving forward, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Introductions

(02:04) Swerve Strickland promo

(15:22) MJF-Hangman stipulation

(20:54) MJF quick title loss speculation

(26:02) Future booking scenarios Osprey wildcard

(27:26) Penelope Ford injury moonsault accident

(37:33) Jon Moxley vs. El Clone opening match

(39:18) Moxley longer-term Death Riders plan

(40:30) Gabe Kidd vs. Orange Cassidy

(42:40) Thunder Rosa title shot

(44:38) Kevin Knight squashes Mansoor

(47:56) Trios division underutilized

(49:52) Ten-man tag anarchy arena chaos spectacular

(55:49) Okada-Fletcher-Takeshita angle progression

(57:58) Brody King vs. Mark Davis

(59:47) Andrade New Beginning USA IWGP Global

(01:00:56) Upcoming AEW lineups

(01:04:37) Bobby Lashley return news

(01:05:42) Zach’s Email and Trivia

