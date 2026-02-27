FREE PODCAST 2/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Swerve’s heel turn explanation, World Title stipulation settles, what does it mean for MJF moving forward, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- (00:00) Introductions
- (02:04) Swerve Strickland promo
- (15:22) MJF-Hangman stipulation
- (20:54) MJF quick title loss speculation
- (26:02) Future booking scenarios Osprey wildcard
- (27:26) Penelope Ford injury moonsault accident
- (37:33) Jon Moxley vs. El Clone opening match
- (39:18) Moxley longer-term Death Riders plan
- (40:30) Gabe Kidd vs. Orange Cassidy
- (42:40) Thunder Rosa title shot
- (44:38) Kevin Knight squashes Mansoor
- (47:56) Trios division underutilized
- (49:52) Ten-man tag anarchy arena chaos spectacular
- (55:49) Okada-Fletcher-Takeshita angle progression
- (57:58) Brody King vs. Mark Davis
- (59:47) Andrade New Beginning USA IWGP Global
- (01:00:56) Upcoming AEW lineups
- (01:04:37) Bobby Lashley return news
- (01:05:42) Zach’s Email and Trivia
Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com
