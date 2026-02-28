FREE PODCAST 2/27 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Landell talk about pros and cons of Drew’s possible WrestleMania opponents, Sami’s trajectory, women’s WM scene, more (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Jey Uso written out of Elimination Chamber. Logan Paul written in after qualifying match. Where is all of this leading? There are so many options WWE could go with regarding Drew McIntyre’s WWE Title defense at WrestleMania.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interaction throughout. They discuss a wide array of possibilities for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania coming out of Elimination Chamber. They also discuss the women’s scene with thoughts on Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and more. Plus Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Kit Wilson, The Mix, Oba Femi, Sami Zayn (a ton on where he might be headed!) and even more topics.

