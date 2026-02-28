VIP PODCAST 2/27 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Fatu and Logan fill vacated spot in Chamber, Jax & Lash challenge Ripley & Iyo, Miz vs. Oba, Cardona challenges Hayes, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 27 edition of WWE Smackdown including Jacob Fatu and Logan Paul fill vacated spot in Chamber, Nia Jax & Lash Legend challenge Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky, Miz vs. Oba Femi, Matt Cardona challenges Carmelo Hayes, and more.
