WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Men’s and Women’s Chamber matches, CM Punk vs. Finn Balor, Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Elimination Chamber: Chicago will take place in the United Center in Chicago, Ill. on February 28, 2026.

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton vs. L.A. Knight vs. Trick Williams vs. Jey Uso vs. Je’Von Evans, Elimination Chamber match

Qualifying triple threat matches were held to determine who would participate in the Elimination Chamber. The winner of the chamber match will challenge Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes defeated Sami Zayn and Jacob Fatu when Drew’s interference on Zayn’s behalf went awry. Randy Orton defeated Aleister Black and Solo Sikoa. LA Knight defeated Austin Theory and Penta due to the masked attacker interfering. Trick Williams defeated Carmelo Hayes and Damian Priest. Jey Uso defeated El Grande Americano Original and Bronson Reed after Reed suffered an injury forcing an audible. Je’Von Evans defeated Dominik Mysterio and Gunther.

Predictions: Seems like every week a new injury throws WrestleMania plans into chaos. I think we end up with a multi-man match for Drew’s title at WrestleMania when it is all said and done. I’m expecting between now and then for Randy to reveal that he was the one who took out Jacob Fatu. I’m expecting Sami to go after Cody after Cody won this qualifier by pinning a distracted Sami when Drew interfered in the match. Cody and Fatu still have issues. As do Sami and Trick. Sounds like a powder keg to me. Thus, I’d give the win to Trick, so he also has a strong tie to the eventual title match.

Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James, Elimination Chamber match

Qualifying triple threat matches were held to earn a spot in the Chamber. The winer of the Chamber match gets to face Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship. Rhea Ripley defeated Ivy Nile and and Lyra Valkyria. Alexa Bliss defeated Giulia and Zelina. Asuka defeated Bayley and Nattie. Raquel Rodriguez defeated Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane. Tiffany Stratton defeated Chelsea Green and Lash Legend. Kiana James defeated Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax.

Prediction: The chaos surrounding the men’s WrestleMania title picture can be excused due to injuries to some key people. While there have also been injuries in the women’s division, Jade Cargill’s title reign seems to be in stasis, much like Tiffany’s before her. Belair made the most sense, but she doesn’t seem like she’ll be ready before WrestleMania. The teased some stuff with Charlotte but Kiana James outsmarted her and “stole” a pin. Ripley seems like a good bet. I’ll throw out a possibility. Bliss win but gets taken out before WrestleMania and Charlotte takes her tag team partner’s place. Suspicion falls on Charlotte for the attack but it can be decided later for the reveal.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

C.M. Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor, World Heavyweight Championship match

Liv Morgan lit a fire in Finn Balor when she accused Balor of resting on his laurels. Balor interrupted a CM Punk segment which led to Balor challenging for Punk’s World Heavyweight Championship in Ireland. Balor lost but the two men exchanged respect. Eager to get another shot, Balor tried to get into the Rumble, but it was already full. And angry Balor then began to accost Punk and was eventually granted the match by Punk.

Prediction: Punk retaining is the surest bet.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

A.J. Lee has been a thorn in Becky Lynch’s side, showing up every once in a while, to ruin Becky’s day. Lee helped Punk when they feuded with Seth Rollins and Becky. Lee was opposite Becky in Wargames and made Becky submit. Lee distracted Becky, causing Becky to lose the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Maxine. Having since won the title back, Becky once again was confronted by Lee. Wanting Lee out of her life, Becky is putting up her title hoping it will be the end of it.

Prediction: As this likely pays off at WrestleMania, It would make sense for Lee to win here and have Becky chase her.