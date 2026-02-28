VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #902 (February 27, 2006): WrestleMania 22 Early Preview, Most Influential People of 2005 List, 2005 Torch Awards, Torch Talk with Dawn Marie

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #902 cover-dated February 27, 2006: This issue includes a cover story with an early look at how WrestleMania 22 is shaping up (including details revealed on tonight’s Smackdown)… Our 2005 Year-in-Review features include the 14h Annual Wrestling Most Influential feature with a list of the top 15 powerbrokers of 2005 with bio info and analysis of their placement, plus all past years’ lists… The 2005 Awards conclude with Match of the Year, Best Promos, Worst Promos, Most Overpushed, Most Underutilized featuring reader poll results, Torch staff picks, and Keller analysis of results… Part three of the Dawn Marie “Torch Talk”… Expanded WWE Newswire and TNA Newswire features, plus OVW Newswire and ETC. Newswire… Wade Keller’s End Notes with Random Thoughts on the week in wrestling… On Point Interview highlights with Chris Cruise… 1996 Backtrack with more of Keller’s interview with Vince McMahon…

