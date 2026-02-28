WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS (2/28): Keller’s report on Men’s Chamber, Women’s Chamber, CM Punk vs. Finn Balor, Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS

FEBRUARY 28, 2026

CHICAGO, ILL. AT UNITED CENTER

STREAMING LIVE ON ESPN APP (U.S.) AND NETFLIX (INTERNATIONALLY)

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reported as showtime that 18,208 tickets were distributed. They also sold some “standing room only” seats once they sold all available seats. The arena has a capacity of 23,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch’s Nate Lindberg will be joined by PWTorch’s Sean Radican and David Miller to review the Elimination Chamber ever LIVE on YouTube right after the event ends. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpostshow@gmail.com with your comments and questions about the event. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

LINK TO BE A CALLER: https://streamyard.com/wvgfmzbd5u

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE ROYAL RUMBLE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

-After a video package with C.M. Punk narration, they cut to a wide angle of the interior of the arena as Michael Cole introduced the show. He said it’s the last PLE until WrestleMania. Then they showed Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Finn Balor, Becky Lynch, and A.J. Lee and Punk. Cole announced a crowd 19,346. Cole noted the Chamber turns 24 years old.

(1) RHEA RIPLEY vs. TIFFANY STRATTON vs. KIANA JAMES vs. ALEXA BLISS vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. ASUKA – Women’s Elimination Chamber match with winner receiving title match against Jade Cargill at WrestleMania

During the pre-show, they announced Jade Cargill had purchased a luxury suite and would be watching from there. Tiffany and Kiana opened the match. The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. Tiffany did some showboating. She hit a series of moves and scored a two count. Kiana avoided a standing moonsault and landed her own standing moonsault for a two count. Tiffany landed a suplex at ringside on the platform after a struggle. She then went for a handspring elbow at ringside, but Kiana moved so Tiffany crashed into the pod containing Raquel. Raquel laughed.

Asuka was the third to enter. Kiana attacked Asuka before she could exist. Tiffany went after Kiana, which opened up Asuka to attack Kiana seconds later. Asuka got in most of the offense in the next few minutes.

Alexa Bliss entered fourth. She eyed Asuka, as Kiana and Tiffany were both down. Kana and Tiffany battled on the platform again a minute later. Kiana catapulted Tiffany into an empty pod.

Ripley entered next. She went after everyone else one at a time, aggressively. Ripley and Alexa battled at ringside until Kiana intervened. Bliss leaped off a pod with a Twisted Bliss onto Asuka, Ripey, and Tiffany. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Kiana superkicked Bliss in the ring a minute later. Bliss set up a Sister Abigail, but Asuka blew mist in Alexa’s face to break it up. Kiana rolled up Bliss and scored a three count. Cole noted the mist was legal because there are no disqualifications in this match.

ELIMINATION #1: Bliss

Raquel as the last to enter. She wore a cocky smile and smashed the others with power strikes. Asuka, Kiaana, and Tiffany attacked Raquel. She threw them all off. Ripley went after Raquel, but Raquel shoved her aside. Raquel then blocked a Rhea huracanrana and threw her back into the ring. Raquel threw Bliss into the chain wall of the cage. Asuka threw a barrage of kicks at Raquel. Raquel absorbed them and then gave Asuka a fallaway salm. James attacked Raquel in a pod. Raquel countered by powering Kiana through the wall of a pod. She then slammed Asuka onto Kiana with a Tejana Bomb and pinned both.

ELIMINATIONS #2 AND #3: Asuka and Kiana

A rested Tiffany went after Raquel and Rhea next. Raquel delivered a spinning powerslam to Tiffany for a two count. Rhea and Raquel battled at ringside. Fans chanted, “Rhea! Rhea!” Raquel hung Rhea by her boot upside down from the chain wall. Raquel caught Tiffany flying at her off the wall of the cage with a head scissors. Tiffany took Raquel into the ring with a hurananrana. Raquel had to pull her top back over her breasts which were somewhat exposed after that move. Raquel came back with a spinning corkscrew elbow. Raquel set up a move on the top rope, but Rhea leaped off a pod with a cannonball on Raquel. Tiffany landed a Prettiest Moonsault Ever onto Raquel for the pin.

ELIMINATION #4: Raquel

It came down to Tiffany and Rhea. They cut to Jade watching from her suite. Tiffany landed an Alabama Slam for a two count. She followed with a swanton, but Ripley moved. Ripley lifted Tiffany onto her shoulder and slammed her face-first for a two count. Tiffany landed a Swanton a minute later and scored a two count. When she went for a Prettiest Moonsault Ever, Ripley shoved her into the pod and hit a Rip Tide for the win. Tiffany ended up with a bloodied nose.

WINNER: Ripley in 23:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The opening minutes were just sorta there, but Asuka and then Raquel added a big dose of energy when they entered. They made Raquel the most dominant force in the match until her elimination. Ripley and Tiffany battled a relatively short time before the finish. Overall, a good Chamber match.)

-They showed men’s Chamber competitors backstage warming up.

(2) BECKY LYNCH vs. A.J. LEE – Women’s U.S. Title match

Lee got a nice ovation during ring introductions. Becky got stronger boos than Lee’s cheers, it seemed. The bell rang 28 minutes into the hour.