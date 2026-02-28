VIP PODCAST 2/28 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” The Main Event Mafia explodes in 2009 TNA, and a special Sunday morning Superstars before In Your House Final Four (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the one and only Garrett Kidney for the February edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. When you have the world’s foremost TNA historian as the guest, you’re expecting that you’re going to be “Crossing the Line,” and that’s exactly what happened as Garrett offers up his selection from February 19th, 2009 and an episode of Impact which has a lot to talk about, and we mean a lot. An empty arena main event, Beer Money hitting their stride, authority figure org charts, and even some out-of-character personality profiles. Alan and Garrett talk it all with plenty of fun along the way. Thankfully, Alan’s pick wasn’t as intensive a show so this thing could stay under three hours! That’s not to say it wasn’t a fascinating watch. On the morning of In Your House Final Four, there was a special episode of WWF Superstars hosted by Jim Ross and Dok Hendrix recapping Shawn Michaels losing his smile and looking ahead to Bret vs. Austin vs. Undertaker vs. Vader. All the moving parts of early 1997 in the World Wrestling Federation are on show and give us plenty to analyze. Spring is in the air; let that light in, get comfy, and check out what’s on the telly with us!

pwtorch@gmail.com