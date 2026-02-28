FREE PODCAST 2/28 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Jim Ross talks with Wade about Shane McMahon, WM32, Roman Reigns, McMahon Family Dynamic, his New Japan and boxing projects (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcast, we jump back to ten years ago this week (2-25-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller welcomed Jim Ross back to the show for well over two hours of in-depth discussion on Shane McMahon’s return and the McMahon family dynamic, Steve Austin’s potential role at WM32, the WM32 line-up in general, the conundrum with Roman Reigns and whether he should turn heel, Jim Ross’s latest projects coming up with New Japan and CBS Sports boxing events, and much more including live callers and email topics.

