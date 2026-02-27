FREE PODCAST 2/27 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WrestleMania Rock-Cena build, TNA shocking surprise, Undertaker vs. Triple H, Hall of Fame, Jericho’s future (183 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 23 and 24, 2011.

On the Feb. 23, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Pat McNeill, they take a record number of calls most of the hour on the current events this week including WrestleMania, The Rock, Triple H-Undertaker, TNA’s big surprise, WWE Hall of Fame, Seth Rollins call-up timeline, and more.

In the VIP Aftershow, besides the McNeill Event Center update, they answer email and VIP Forum questions on other topics including whether the McMahons will ever be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Then on the Feb. 24, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussed with live callers Mistico’s breaking news signing with WWE right at the top of the show, then take numerous calls on Sting and his role in TNA, how it compares to being a one-off attraction in WWE vs. just another returning legend with the law of diminishing returns in TNA, TNA’s Super Surprise Shocker on Impact, WrestleMania 27 with Triple H vs. Undertaker, what should be the WrestleMania main event?, Sheamus at WM, Awesome Kong, Who will be in the Hall of Fame first – Warrior or Jake Roberts, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed the high level of interest in Sting, more on TNA’s current product, Chris Jericho’s future and how/when to reintroduce him, the overall state of WWE’s product and concerns that Taker, Hunter, and Rock can’t cover, plus more.

