AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (2/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2025
Where: DENVER, COLOR. AT MISSION BALLROOM
How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,500 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 3,950 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Andrade El Idolo
- Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) vs. Kris Statlander & Thunder Rosa
- Protokada (Kyle Fletcher & Kazuchika Okada) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin)
- “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Zayda Steel
- The Don Callis Family (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta & Josh Alexander & Lance Archer) vs. Death Riders (Pac & Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia & Claudio Castagnoli)
- Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jay Lethal
- MJF to speak
- Thekla to speak
- The Brawling Birds will be in action
