News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (2/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

February 27, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2025

Where: DENVER, COLOR. AT MISSION BALLROOM

How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,500 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 3,950 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Tomohiro Ishii vs. Andrade El Idolo
  • Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) vs. Kris Statlander & Thunder Rosa
  • Protokada (Kyle Fletcher & Kazuchika Okada) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin)
  • “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Zayda Steel
  • The Don Callis Family (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta & Josh Alexander & Lance Archer) vs. Death Riders (Pac & Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia & Claudio Castagnoli)
  • Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jay Lethal
  • MJF to speak
  • Thekla to speak
  • The Brawling Birds will be in action

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (2/21): FTR vs. The Rascalz, JetSet Rodeo vs. The Demand, Young Bucks vs. The Swirl, Claudio vs. Josh Alexander, and Thunder Rosa returns to action

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Darby Allin reveals whether AEW officials ever told him something was too much, if he wants to win the AEW World Championship, why he climbed Mount Everest

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025