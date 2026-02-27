AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (2/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2025

Where: DENVER, COLOR. AT MISSION BALLROOM

How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,500 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 3,950 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Andrade El Idolo

Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) vs. Kris Statlander & Thunder Rosa

Protokada (Kyle Fletcher & Kazuchika Okada) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin)

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Zayda Steel

The Don Callis Family (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta & Josh Alexander & Lance Archer) vs. Death Riders (Pac & Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia & Claudio Castagnoli)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jay Lethal

MJF to speak

Thekla to speak

The Brawling Birds will be in action

