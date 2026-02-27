WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER PLE PREVIEW (2/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2026 – 7PM ET / 4PM PT
Where: CHICAGO, ILL. AT UNITED CENTER
How To Watch: ESPN in the U.S. / Netflix globally
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 17,150 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 23,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Jey Uso vs. L.A. Knight – Men’s Elimination Chamber match
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kiana James – Women’s Elimination Chamber match
- C.M. Punk vs. Finn Bálor – World Heavyweight Championship match
- Becky Lynch vs. A.J. Lee – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match
