WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/27): Keller’s report on Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa, Ripley & Sky vs. Jax & Legend for Women’s Tag Titles, Oba Femi vs. The Miz, Grace vs. LeRae, Chamber hype

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 27, 2026

LOUISVILLE, KY. AT KFC YUM! CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,164 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 22,090 spectators when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a chaotic scene of Jey Uso being wheeled into an ambulance as Jacob Fatu was yelling about wanting to know who did it. Nick Aldis, Cody Rhodes, and others were trying to figure out what happened. Trick Williams walked up and didn’t seem distressed. “Better him than me,” he said. Je’Von Evans got in Trick’s face and confronted him. Joe Tessitore commented on the scene.

-Drew McIntyre walked down the arena stairs. He said he had nothing to do with what happened to Jey “as hilarious as it is.” He said he tells the truth all the time, but he’s considered guilty until proven innocent. He said he’s treated like an outlaw on his own show. They cut to a split screen of Cody and Aldis having a heated discussion as chaos continued backstage. Drew entered the ring smiling. He said he should get to what he wants when he wants as champion, “so I do!” Aldis walked onto the stage with security and said he told Drew time after time to stay away, especially 24 hours before the Chamber. He ordered him to his office. He said there are 20 guys in the back who want to tear him apart and he’s ready to unleash them on him. As Drew began responding, Cody’s music played.

Cody yelled, “Enough! Drew, let’s just fight right here, right now.” Drew retreated into the crowd and asked how that would benefit him. He told Cody that unlike him, he’s not a trouble-maker. Cody said he’s spent his entire title reign “running like a little bitch.” Fans roared. Cody said Drew didn’t want to give him a rematch, but after the Chamber tomorrow night, he’ll have one. Randy Orton interrupted.

Orton came out, mic in hand. He said what happened to Jey sucks and he felt bad for him, but his focus is on winning the Chamber and going on to WrestleMania to become WWE Champion. As Orton entered the ring, Trick came out this song. Fans chanted “Whoop that Trick!” He smiled and said he’s the hottest thing in the business. He brought up Bruno Mars shouting him out in his new album. He said he’d like to add a little something to the menu for the evening. Je’Von then interrupted.

Je’Von ran past Trick and slid into the ring. He told Trick they have history, but he’s there to win the Chamber and become the youngest WWE Champion, breaking Randy’s. record. L.A. Knight then interrupted. “Let me talk to ya’!” he said once he got to the ring. He said he’s hearing a lot of empty promises and big talks. He listed the wrestlers’ catchphrases he was in the ring with. “You all belong to the man they fall the mega-star,” he said. He told Drew his title belongs to him. Trick interrupted and said, “Whopp that Trick!” Knight took off his sunglasses and eyed Trick. Fans chanted, “Whoop that Trick!” Knight said, “Okay,” and then punched Trick. They fought up to the entrance stage and to the back. That left Orton, Cody, and Je’Von. Orton gave Je’Von an RKO. Cody waited for Orton to stand and stared him down.

Orton left the ring to his music. Wade Barrett said they need more information on what happened with Jey Uso.

(Keller’s Analysis: Wild opening segment and well executed and shot. It’s clear they are writing Jey out of the Chamber, since he was a sub for the injured Bronson Reed initially. Soon, we’ll see who fills the last spot instead, right?)

-They went backstage to Cathy Kelley who said Jey’s spot in the Chamber is “absolutely in question.” She interviewed Tiffany Stratton and asked for her thoughts on entering the Chamber. She said every woman in the locker room knows better than to come after her. She said she has to start by winning the Chamber. In walked Asuka and Kairi Sane. Asuka said no one is ready for Asuka. Tiffany said she feels ready for Asuka. She asked if Asuka would like to try to prove Tiffy Time is over tonight. Kairi asked Tiffany if she was jealous. Asuka yelled for her.

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett who reacted to the happenings. They showed Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley delighted with each other in the parking garage. They showed Nia Jax & Lash Legend, Oba Femi, and The Miz also,.

-Solo Sikoa walked out with Uncle Howdy’s lantern. [c]

(1) UNCLE HOWDY vs. SOLO SIKOA

The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. They fought at ringside a minute in. Howdy ducked a clothesline by Solo, whose arm hit the ringpost. Howdy focused on his arm, then clotheslined Solo over the ringside barricade into the time keeper’s area. Howdy then eyed the lantern at ringside. Tessitore said he wants to possess it again. (Well, it’s right there!) Solo made a comeback and threw Howdy head-first into the middle turnbuckle and they cut to a double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, they were battling mid-ring. Solo hit a Spinning Solo Slam. He leaped off the top rope and landed a splash for a two count at 9:00. A “Let’s Go Howdy!” chant started. Solo set up a Samoan Spike. Tessitore said his thumb is sore from hitting the ringpost. Instead, he set up a Sister Abigail. Howdy countered with a Mandible Claw. Solo escaped with his Spike. He followed with two hip attacks in the corner. On a third attempt, Howdy charged out of the corner and hit a Sister Abigail for the win.

WINNER: Howdy in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not a dream match-up of styles, as it was a bit sluggish. Okay, though.)

-Afterward, the MFTs attacked Howdy and took the lantern. The rest of the Wyatt Sicks ran out to check on Howdy.

-Aldis told Drew backstage to just stay home from the Chamber and don’t make their lives any harder. He crossed paths with what’s left of The Vision – Paul Heyman, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul. Aldis asked what they can do for him. Heyman wanted a more friendly greeting. Heyman said the last thing the company needs is another injury. He said this one was on Aldis’s watch. Heyman said it appears he’d need a new person in the Chamber to replace Jey. He volunteered Logan Paul. Theory applauded. Logan said he’s the most important person WWE has. He yelled that he was going to win and told a very calm Aldis to “calm down.” He flexed his arm and stuck it in Aldis’s face. Aldis said it’s certainly convenient that Jey was attacked and taken to the hospital, and then moments later he sees Logan. Theory and Logan took issue with the implication. Heyman said Logan in the Chamber would be good for business. Aldis called it “an interesting proposition” and he’d make some calls. Aldis walked away. Heyman told Logan he would win the Chamber, right? Logan said, “Of course.” Heyman told Theory to “watch your temper.” [c]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Men’s Elimination Chamber match participants to meet

Rhiyo (Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky) vs. The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa

Oba Femi vs. The Miz

Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae