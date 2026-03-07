NXT VENGEANCE DAY PREVIEW (3/7): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2026 – 7PM ET / 4PM PT

Where: ORLANDO, FLA. – WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

How To Watch: Peacock Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints – NXT Championship match

Izzi Dame vs. Tatum Paxley – NXT Women’s North American Championship match

Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan – NXT Underground match

Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker – Street Fight

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dion Lennox – Parking Lot Brawl

