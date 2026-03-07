NXT VENGEANCE DAY PREVIEW (3/7): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2026 – 7PM ET / 4PM PT
Where: ORLANDO, FLA. – WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER
How To Watch: Peacock Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints – NXT Championship match
- Izzi Dame vs. Tatum Paxley – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
- Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan – NXT Underground match
- Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker – Street Fight
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Dion Lennox – Parking Lot Brawl
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (3/3): Ricky Saints closes show with terrible singing and guitar playing to insult Joe Hendry, plus Borne vs. Ethan for North American Title, Jayne vs. Zaria for Women’s Title
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Murphy’s Blog: NXT Vengeance Day predictions – Will Joe Hendry or Ricky Saints leave with the NXT Championship?
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.