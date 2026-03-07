AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2025

Where: TUCSON, ARIZ. AT TUCSON ARENA

How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,900 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 8,962 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (with Big Stoke) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. LFI (RUSH & Dralístico) vs. The Swirl (Blake Christian & Lee Johnson) – $200,000 4-Way Tag match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita

Swerve Strickland vs. Gravity

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (2/28): MJF opens the show, Andrade vs. Ishii, Protokada in action, Statlander & Thunder Rosa vs. Sisters of Sin, Ciampa vs. Lethal, and Death Riders vs. Callis Family continues ad infinitum

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Kris Statlander on the pain involved in thumb tacks, light tubes, and landing on a bed of nails, winning the AEW Women’s Championship and whether she felt ready