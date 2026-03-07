VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #903 (March 4, 2006): WWE implements new Wellness Policy, early cracks in policy explored, Dawn Marie Torch Talk on ECW One Night Stand, McNeill reviews Sheik Adnan’s book

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #903 cover-dated March 4, 2006: The expanded cover story looks at the new WWE Wellness Policy from a wide variety of angles including breaking down how it works, the potential cracks in it, reaction from wrestlers, how it compares to the three major league sports testing policies, background on the doctor in charge, and more… WWE Newswire with details on the Dicks’ release… TNA Newswire with the latest on the prime time debut… Part four of the Dawn Marie “Torch Talk” goes backstage at last year’s ECW One Night Stand… Wade Keller’s End Notes dissects the controversial Triple H vs. John Cena promo on Monday night… James Caldwell compares the path of John Cena’s career to that of Tommy Rich… Pat McNeill reviews Sheik Adnan’s book… 1996 Backtrack looks back at a Billionaire Ted skit which epitomized Vince McMahon’s obsession with Turner at that time… Plus Raw Reax, Big Stories on Raw, Smackdown, and Impact, the handy Upcoming Events Schedule, the Top Five Stories of the Week…

