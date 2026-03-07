FREE PODCAST 3/6 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Machado analyze Cody’s big win and WrestleMania ramifications, plus Jade-Ripley, Danhausen, more (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: How that Cody Rhodes beat Drew McIntyre to regain the WWE Title, what does that mean for WrestleMania? Is this match locked in now or could others be added still? What else for Drew if he’s not in the main event? Plus the highly-anticipated Rhea Ripley-Jade Cargill segment did not include exploitation or the on-line exchanges between them.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interaction throughout. They discuss pretty much everything on the show including Danhausen, Charlotte, Ilja Dragunov, Johnny Gargano, and a section on star ratings and why they really don’t work in the modern era and can be counter-productive in terms of creating incentives that don’t actually help business.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com