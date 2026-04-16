PODERMANIA 2026 RESULTS (4/15): Billie Starkz vs. Charli Evans, Jazmin Allure vs. Alejandra Leona, Carolina Cruz vs. Miranda Alize

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PODERMANIA 2026 RESULTS

APRIL 15, 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV AT THE HORSESHOE

AIRED LIVE ON TRILLERTV

REPORT BY JEFF RUSH, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Val Capone, Veda Scott

-Poder Wrestling was founded by Edward Laredo in 2019, serving as a showcase for independent and international women wrestlers. The company runs its annual PoderMania showcase each year around WrestleMania.

-One thing worth noting off the top is there were reports from the venue that the doors for the show opened 45 minutes late. With a hard cut off time due to ensuing wrestling shows, this set the run time at a total of two hours, which forced many performers to cut time off of their matches.

(1) LEVA BATES & SU YUNG vs. JOSELINE NAVARRO & MAZZERATI

With the reemergence of the Undead Realm on TNA Impact, I’d found myself missing Su Yung lately. Bates, of course, was Blue Pants in NXT. Or perhaps you remember her better as the Librarian from the salad days of AEW. I don’t think either pairing has much of a history working together and, with that in mind, they did a terrific job here. This was just a fun opener with fast-paced action and some signature spots. In the end, it was Su Yung hitting a Panic Switch on Mazzerati and Bates following with the superkick for the double stack pin.

WINNER: Leva Bates & Su Yung in 8:41

After the match, Yung’s PWO stable mate, Tara Zep came to ringside and got a cheap shot in on Mazzerati.

(2) JAZZY YANG & TOGA vs. AMIRA & LIL MARZ

Jazzy is the daughter of former WCW/WWE wrestler, Jimmy Yang. Toga has been wrestling with TJPW since 2023, and Veda Scott did a great job on commentary of getting us hyped to see her here. Amira and Marz faced off at last year’s PoderMania but are a unit tonight. In the end, it was Toga hitting a Rock Bottom-style finisher on Marz.

WINNER: Jazzy Yang & Toga in 8:47

(3) SHAZZA MCKENZIE vs. NIXI XS — Las Vegas Boulevard Brawl

These two faced off here in a rematch from last year’s show. Nixi entered adorned in a sort of wedding gown and was billed as “the Versace of Violence.” The Australian McKenzie entered wearing a feather boa and the two sat mid-ring at a table, playing poker with the referee as the dealer. The game didn’t last long. This wild brawl was filled with gems, playing cards used to cut up Shazza’s mouth, a kendo stick with glitter fringe and more. There was an enemy of Shazza’s under the ring who popped out doing demonic contortions that served to distract McKenzie and allow Nixi to land a tornado DDT for the win.

WINNER: NIXI XS in 6:45

(4) BRITTNIE BROOKS vs. GYPSY MAC vs. IZZY MORENO — Triple Threat Match

A match of the night candidate, with all three women bringing the best out of each other. Gypsy Mac is returning here after some time away, but shows no sign of rust, busting out some creative counter attacks, even while dealing with a wardrobe issue throughout much of the match. Brooks moves with confidence and has a great obnoxious heel routine. Izzy reminds me of a young Bayley and I wouldn’t be surpsied to see her wind up with a major company in the near future. Her pacing and agility really shined through. In the end, It was Izzy stealing the pin on Gypsy following a reverse DDT from Brooks.

WINNER: Izzy Moreno in 8:17

(5) ALLIE KATCH vs. KAIA MCKENNA

Katch has been working the indies for as long as I can remember and her seasoning shows. Just a total pro, through and through. McKenna trained at Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Wrestling Academy in Davenport, Iowa, right next door to his excellent coffee shop. Katch hit McKenna with a quick piledriver for the pin.

WINNER: Allie Katch in 8:01

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(6) DANI MO, EMILY JAYE & RACHEL LEY vs. JOURNEY BURKE, SIRENA VEIL & VALENTINA ROSSI — Six Woman Tag Team Match

Somehow, the abbreviated time of this loaded match managed to see each wrestler given a chance to shine. Rossi, who has been appearing recently on ROH was the most well-known of the group, and Dani Mo was crazy over, with the audience chanting her name throughout. The finish saw Rachel Ley pin Sirena Veil with a 450 splash.

WINNER: Dani Mo, Emily Jaye & Rachel Ley in 8:24

(7) ALEX GRACIA vs. ALEAH JAMES

On a show filled with short matches, this one outdid most others. Gracia has been wrestling on these shows since the beginning and the polish showed. This was fun in spite of it not really having much time to develop. Gracia pinned James following a headplant finisher.

WINNER: Alex Gracia in 5:05

(8) BRITTANY BLAKE (c) vs. SHOTZI BLACKHEART — Poder Title Match

This was the match on all the posters and the names the crowd paid to see. Shotzi has been on a crazy run lately, taking bookings everywhere. In fact, Veda Scott mentioned on commentary that this was the first of THREE matches Blackheart would be having tonight. So while the show may be getting rushed out the door, Shotzi isn’t going anywhere. In spite of all the hustle, it was Blake successfully retaining here with an arm-trap Texas Cloverleaf.

WINNERS: Brittany Blake to retain the title in 10:55

(9) CAROLINA CRUZ vs. MIRANDA ALIZE

You may recognize Cruz better as Emma Diaz in NXT, which she departed from two years ago. Though she’s only been around for a short time, the polish of working at the Performance Center and with Sara Amato really comes through. Alize, on the other hand, has done it all. She trained under Booker T and since getting started in 2014, has worked with ROH, AEW, Shimmer, Stardom and elsewhere. Alize bested Cruz here with a Shining Wizard.

WINNER: Miranda Alize in 6:40

(10) JAZMIN ALLURE (c) vs. ALEJANDRA LEONA — Ladies Night Out Title Match

The Dallas-based Leona promotes herself as the first woman from El Salvador to wrestle for CMLL, MLW, AEW, and ROH. Her match style feels almost like an homage to Eddie Guerrero, in the best possible way. Also from Texas, Allure’s style is fast and athletic. These two have teamed and worked against each other several times in the past and the chemistry came through. It was Allure hitting a Cemetery Drive on Leona for the win.

WINNER: Jazmin Allure to retain the title in 4:34

(11) BILLIE STARKZ vs. CHARLI EVANS

This match was originally scheduled as the opener, but due to the delay it was pushed to the end. That did the women no favors as they had the cut off time looming throughout and wrapped this one up before it could even really get started. You’ve seen Starkz plenty on ROH lately and it’s a shame her and the accomplished Australian star, Evans, couldn’t give us a little more time.

WINNER: Billie Starkz in 4:28

Review: If you’re a fan of women’s wrestling, and since you made it this far, I’m guessing you are, this is really worth the watch. The production was high quality and the setting was on par with the recently revamped studio version of ROH’s weekly Honor Club program.

Veda Scott is a ridiculously underrated commentator who belongs in a full-time capacity with a major promotion. They alone make this show a solid recommend. Scott and Capone had a nice chemistry and the two offered plenty of info on the competitors throughout to keep unfamiliar viewers engaged.

Shotzi and Starkz were probably the two biggest names, but there was so much great talent throughout that makes this worth the watch. And really, it’s two hours. You can find the time.

Thanks so much for reading and, of course, for supporting women’s wrestling. Feel free to leave a comment or drop a line via email at jeffp.rush@gmail.com or on Twitter/X @nottherightjeff