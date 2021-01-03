VIP AUDIO 1/2 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 preview, look at NJPW booking, more (62 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch specialist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. Radican and Fann preview both nights of Wrestle Kingdom, providing an in-depth overview of the respective cards. They also discuss Gedo’s booking of NJPW in 2020 and whether the direction of the top heel characters on the roster is hurting the overall product. Download this show now!

