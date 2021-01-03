VIP AUDIO 1/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Deep Dive ’21 with Will Cooling talking things to look forward to, Wrestle Kingdom matches of note, Brexit and wrestling, more (65 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s show kicks the year off right with a preview of events and happenings in wrestling Will and Rich are looking forward to. The conversation starts with a chat on Brexit and how that can affect wrestling in the US, UK, and beyond now that it’s complete, how wrestling schools and training of younger wrestlers in AEW, WWE, and elsewhere can persist going forward, what wrestlers should take ’21 off from bookings as a fallout from events in ’20, asking the question of what a house show looks like in 2021, can the GCW marathon work in the UK – and what is the best way to highlight the talent during a 24-hour marathon benefit. The pair then conclude with a light chat on the New Japan Wrestle Kingdom show and what they are (and aren’t!) looking forward to this weekend.

