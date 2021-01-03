VIP AUDIO 1/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (12-29-10) Keller & McNeill talk Cena’s injury at a house show, Punk leading Nexus, VHS wrestling tapes, Gabriel, Orlando Jordan, live callers (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from ten years ago (12-29-10), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill to discuss breaking news as the year 2010 came to a close including breaking news of John Cena’s injury at a house show, the news of WWE shutting down their WWE Universe message board marking the end of an era, thoughts on Orlando Jordan’s character in TNA, Justin Gabriel’s style of top rope moves, the conflict between WWE house shows and WWE TV storylines, can C.M. Punk help get over other members of The Nexus, how it could take many years before another company other than TNA got a chance on a major cable network, and more. That is followed by the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow with more pro wrestling talk including when Wade stopped recording all wrestling shows on VHS tapes.

