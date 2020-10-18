VIP AUDIO 10/17 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Linda’s senate run media coverage, Ross talks HBK-Styles, MVP on rock star lifestyle in WWE, Raw review, Hardy released, Heyman as WWE booker, more (110 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

10/13/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Raw Ratings Drop, Linda McMahon debate and media coverage, Cade and Luna causes of death, Ross on A.J. Styles vs. Shawn Michaels, and more (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the Raw ratings drop and perspective on what that means, the cause of death released for Lance Cade and Luna Vachon, Jim Ross’s comments Shawn Michaels vs. A.J. Styles and Bobby Lashley’s MMA career, plus Daniel Puder in the news and snippets of media coverage of Linda McMahon debating Richard Blumenthal yesterday.

10/14/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Ventura speaks out against WWE, Connecticut paper publishes major piece examining WWE health and wellness, MVP says WWE life is like rock star, more (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest media scrutiny of WWE’s drug policies and treatment of wrestlers including a major article in the Hartford Courant, Chris Nowinski praising WWE for taking steps to prevent head injuries, MVP talking about life as a rock star, and much more.

10/15/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Six months of TNA storyline build up leads to ratings boost of less than 120 minutes, Matt Hardy released, WWE explains Connecticut Fan Appreciation Night (18 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including the major ratings news on this week’s Impact with the pros and cons of the Bound for Glory fallout including key demo comparisons to UFC’s Spike programming, details on Matt Hardy’s release from WWE and his comments afterward, and WWE’s addressing the timing of the Connecticut Fan Appreciation Night.

10/16/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Jeff Hardy reacts to Matt Hardy departing WWE, Jim Ross talks about Hardy and Bret, Bill Maher takes comedic digs at Linda, Daniel Bryan on his release and return (10 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including an idea on how to rework TNA Reaction and perhaps draw better ratings and still use some of the current concept, plus Jeff Hardy speaks about Matt’s release, Jim Ross talks about Matt Hardy and Bret Hart, Daniel Bryan talks about his WWE release and return, and Bill Maher takes digs at Linda on HBO.

10/17/10 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: What if Paul Heyman became WWE booker? Why is Linda running for Senate anyway? Would WWE cut back on title changes if world titles were merged (21 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the Ask the Editor format on the following topics: Would WWE have fewer world title changes if they merged the Smackdown and Raw world titles (and more thoughts on what could give Randy Orton that extra edge as a leading champion for WWE)… Why is Linda McMahon running for Senate?… What might Paul Heyman do if he were given the keys to book WWE?…

10/18/10 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw Analysis: WWE pleads with fans to show support against holier than thou critics, builds Cena-Barrett tension six days before they don’t fight on PPV (29 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features analysis of this week’s live episode of WWE Raw including the final Raw hype for the Bragging Rights (lame duck) by pushing the Cena-Barrett tension six days before they DON’T fight on PPV, plus showed Daniel Bryan dancing, encourages fan to cheer Miz this week because Raw viewers should hate Smackdown more than they hate one of Raw’s top heels, but be sure to watch Smackdown on Friday for the underhyped mega-match between the two WWE world champions.

