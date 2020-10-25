VIP AUDIO 10/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Seth’s character inspiration, Retribution-Hurt Business, New Japan tags, KO-Goldberg, AEW vignettes, ranking Ed Leslie’s gimmicks, more (77 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:
- Is Seth Rollins’ character based on FarCry5?
- Would AEW actually benefit from more scripting or practicing and less ad libbing promos?
- Merits of the AWA Team Challenger series concept today?
- Should key demo ratings be the sole measure of success?
- Is New Japan losing revenue by not having a better streaming app or website yet for English?
- Should Dave Meltzer and Wade Keller be considered for the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame?
- What’s the story with Steve Austin’s 2005 proposed TV match against Coach after J.R. was fired?
- Is Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg a greatexample of a “fuck finish” in pro wrestling?
- How did you feel about Sanada’s performance against Ibushi?
- Does New Japan book tag team matches well, and is there a better option for filing TV time?
- Is WWE showing moral bankruptcy in how they’ve handled controversies recently compared to other major corporations with scandals?
- Is Vince McMahon putting undesirables against each other in the Retribution vs. Hurt Business feud like his 1997 gang wars?
- Ranking Ed Leslie’s gimmicks over the years.
- Would Rick Martel have been a better babyface if English was his primary language?
- Define being “jobbed out” or “being buried.”
- Is there a case to be made for Ted Turner being inducted into Observer Hall of Fame?
- Should AEW be doing better video packages to appeal a wider fanbase other than their hardcore followers?
- Could Jay White take the briefcase from Ibushi?
- Wasn’t there a good booking path to Sanada winning G1 that explains people’s optimism?
- Loose ends on Will Ospreay, missing scandal in Lar Sullivan discussion, and buying AEW PPVs at a discount later
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply