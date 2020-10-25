VIP AUDIO 10/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Collective Weekend show highlights pt. 1, Ben Carter’s signing, UFC main event chat, AEW’s steak debonair, more (152 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Will Cooling is back to talk about four big shows during the Collective weekend: For the Culture and Effy’s Big Gay Brunch – what worked, what didn’t, matches you need to see, the rise of Lee Moriarty to the national stage, opportunity lost with Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, Ben Carter’s signing with WWE, the amazing power of SAMBO, AEW’s steak debonair, and more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO