VIP AUDIO 10/24 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Analysis of Lesnar’s UFC loss and possible return to WWE, Bret rips Hogan and Bischoff, Nash says wrestlers can’t draw until year six, Linda for Senate (161 min)

15 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

10/18/2005 – Wade Keller Hotline: Steph’s reaction to Austin one-liner, Ross status rumors, Taboo Tuesday, SD fines (31 min.): In today’s Keller Audio Update, the inside story on Steve Austin’s appearance on Raw last night, how long it was planned, what it says about the reality of the Jim Ross situation as of this week, what Stephanie’s real reaction was backstage to Austin’s one-liner about her, who is against Ross backstage and why, who Austin was seen hanging out with backstage, the most prominent rumors about the future of the WWE announcing slots, the reaction to Smackdown wrestlers being fined last week for being late, Impact ratings news for week three, Taboo Tuesday’s hype so far, and more.

10 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

10/19/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Bret rips on Hogan & Bischoff, Jericho oddly questions Rock’s lack of WWE loyalty, Vince’s attempt to rally WWE fans, Raw and Smackdown ratings, and more (22 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including Raw ratings and Smackdown ratings, Bret Hart’s comments about TNA and criticism of Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff, Chris Jericho’s latest ego-revealing comments and odd obliviousness regarding Rock’s distancing himself from WWE, Vince McMahon’s attempt to rally WWE fans and what it could be all about, and more.

10/20/20 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Where WWE has a strong case and where the Democrats have a strong case regarding the Stand Up to WWE controversy, plus news on Cena, Ross, Batista, Tyler Black, more (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including Raw ratings and Smackdown ratings, Bret Hart’s comments about TNA and criticism of Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff, Chris Jericho’s latest ego-revealing comments and odd obliviousness regarding Rock’s distancing himself from WWE, Vince McMahon’s attempt to rally WWE fans and what it could be all about, and more.

10/21/20 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Nash says WWE youth movement a mistake because wrestlers can’t draw until they’re 6-7 year vets, Goldberg potential at WrestleMania 27, Triple H, Miz, Linda, TUF (17 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including extended reaction to Kevin Nash’s comments that wrestlers don’t know about to be draws until they’ve been on national TV and wrestling for 6-7 years, Miz’s comments about his promo ability, Jim Ross’s thoughts on Goldberg perhaps wrestling at WrestleMania in Georgia next year with commentary on possible opponents, Triple H’s one-night-only return, UFC vs. TNA, and more.

10/22/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Impact Ratings Crash Again, Bragging Rights Thoughts, Ross Predicts Possible Big Things Sunday, Latest Campaign Squabbles in Connecticut Could Backfire (17 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including thoughts on Bragging Rights, Jim Ross’s bold prediction of sorts for the main event of Bragging Rights, the dismal Impact rating this week, and the very latest squabbles in Connecticut that seem ripe to backfire on the McMahons.

10/23/20 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: In-depth look at Brock Lesnar’s UFC Title loss, how it happened, what might be next, and what this means for Lesnar and for UFC (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features an in-depth look at Brock Lesnar’s UFC Hvt. Title loss to Cain Velasquez with analysis of what happened, how it happened, what might be next, and what this means for both Lesnar and UFC as a company – and why it could be good for all parties.

10/24/20 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Brock Lesnar returning to WWE? Brock vs. Taker at WrestleMania? Or a big coincidence? Analysis of the possibilities, plus discouraging quarter trends on Impact (19 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features an in-depth look at the story stealing headlines today – Undertaker’s confrontation with Brock Lesnar at UFC last night after Brock lost. What could this mean? What about Vince McMahon’s offer for Brock to wrestle at WrestleMania against Taker next year? Was Brock looking past Cain Velasquez? Would Brock even considering leaving MMA for WWE? In-depth analysis of various angles, plus breaking details on the disastrous quarter hour trends on Impact last Thursday – for the second week in a row.

10/25/20 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Dana White talks about Brock Lesnar’s chances of wrestling Undertaker at WrestleMania, Linda McMahon response to Chris Benoit’s father campaigning against her (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features follow up to the Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar speculation including Dana White’s reaction, plus the very latest on Linda McMahon’s comments about Michael Benoit being brought on the campaign trail to bad-mouth WWE’s business practices.

