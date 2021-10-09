VIP AUDIO 10/8 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Stellar Heyman-Reigns segment, King and Queen tournaments begin including Cesaro vs. Balor, Edge answers Seth’s challenge (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including a stellar segment with Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns, the start of the Queen and King tournaments including Carmella vs. Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega vs. Toni Storm, Cesaro vs. Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn, plus a Happy Corbin segment, a big Edge-Seth Rollins angle with Hell in a Cell challenge issued, and Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair open with a contract signing segment.

