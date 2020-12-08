VIP AUDIO 12/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review UFC Fight Night headlined by Marvin Vettori and Jack Hermansson, preview UFC 256 and discuss revitalized men’s flyweight division, more (78 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night headlined by Marvin Vettori and Jack Hermansson. They preview UFC 256, and discuss the revitalized men’s flyweight division. They also react to the news that the UFC has parted ways with Yoel Romero, give their takes on the latest in boxing, and close the show with a quick discussion on the AEW/Impact Wrestling partnership.

