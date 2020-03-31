VIP AUDIO 3/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Heydorn (AD-FREE): Strong promos headed into WrestleMania, Reigns-Goldberg still advertised, what happens after WrestleMania? (128 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Zack Heydorn to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers including major go-home promos from Undertaker, Edge, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, and Paul Heyman with Brock Lesnar. Which promos effectively added anticipation for their matches and which fell short or were a mixed bag of good and bad? Plus was this a good or bad night for Austin Theory’s career? Also, what happens with WWE after WrestleMania? And should WWE still be advertising Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg at this point when Reigns went public about not having a WM match? And more.

