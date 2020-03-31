Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the ray of sunshine that is Mike Falcone to discuss four great matches from 1997 (x2), 2010, and 2011. Mike’s one of the most enthusiastic and positive guys you’ll come across as a wrestling fan, and we were treated to that in spades here this week on the show. We’ve got a wild brawl, a classic world title match, an energetic trios encounter, and a battle of generations to talk about, and we hope you enjoy listening. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO