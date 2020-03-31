VIP AUDIO 3/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey discuss UFC’s current rhetoric around UFC 249, Jon Jones’ recent arrest, non-combat sports streaming recommendations, more (85 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey discuss the UFC’s current rhetoric around UFC 249. They discuss Jon Jones’ recent arrest. They guys then go into their non-combat sports streaming recommendations. They review the “Dark Side of the Ring” episode on Chris Benoit, and also take a look back on 1999’s “Beyond the Mat.” They begin their series of breaking down each edition of the “Fighting in the Age of Loneliness” documentary. They close the show with a discussion on the weirdness of WrestleMania week being upon us.

