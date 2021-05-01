News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/30 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns defends Universal Title against Bryan with Bryan’s Smackdown career on the line, Crews vs. Big E, Aleister Black vignette, more (17 min)

May 1, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns defending the Universal Title against Daniel Bryan with high stakes, Big E challenging Apollo Crews, The Street Profits & Bianca Belair vs. Bayley & Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler, a second Aleister Black vignette, and more.

