VIP AUDIO 5/15 – WKH – 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines including tons of details on Batista-Booker T legit locker room fight, why Michaels wanted the summer off, Raw reviews with Spirit Squad, Trish, Foley, Nash, Samoa Joe, Triple H, more (105 min)

May 16, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features several vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 15 years ago this month beginning with the May 8 review of WWE Raw (including the return of Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler as the announce team, WWE’s continued attempts to revive the ECW brand including a segment where it didn’t go well, Kane vs. Big Show, Spirit Squad in the main event), then three news updates from May 10 (the Booker T-Batista fight, the controversial Kevin Nash-X Division angle), May 12 (Batista’s tendency to speak his mind without a filter, more on the locker room fight), and May 13 (more on Booker-Batista fight, McMahon telling Shawn Michaels they need him to stick around, Sting-Jarrett-Samoa Joe in TNA), and then a review of the May 15 Raw (including Mick Foley in a standout segment, Terry Funk, Bruno Sammartino, Triple H, John Cena, RVD, Trish Stratus, Spirit Squad, Vince McMahon, Goldust, Gene Snitsky.)

