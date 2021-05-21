VIP AUDIO 5/20 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: IWGP World Heavyweight Championship vacated, NJPW’s next live event, and Strong (20 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers NJPW’s Strong including analysis of a well-structured eight-man match and Will Ospreay vacating his title. Also, who is on the card when New Japan runs their next live event? Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

